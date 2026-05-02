Leo Cullen praises players and vents frustration at perceived anti-Leinster agenda

Leinster may have purged a few demons in beating Toulon 29-25 to reach a ninth Champions Cup final but clearly not all of them.

Leo Cullen’s nerve levels were perhaps heightened by the late Toulon comeback which threatened to derail his side’s ambitions in a home semi-final for the second season running. Whether that was a contributory factor or not, Cullen couldn’t help venting his frustration over perceived injustices in the defeat to Northampton last year and, seemingly, an anti-Leinster agenda among some, or all, of the media.

“For everyone’s stress levels it would be nice to keep that margin of scoreline,” said Cullen after seeing his side’s 29-11 lead in the 69th minute whittled down to 29-25 with four minutes remaining.

“But Toulon have quality on the bench, because they recruit from the four corners of the globe. A huge amount of credit to them, they really tested us, they got in for tries, and we’re sort of hanging in at the end.

“But that’s where you have to show some guts and courage and chase back at the end, that’s just commitment,” said the Leinster head coach with regard to the scrambling 77th-minute defensive work of Rieko Ioane and Joe McCarthy which prevented Gaël Dréan from linking inside with fellow winger Setariki Tuicuvu for what would have been a devastating blow.

“Naturally you try and protect things don’t you, where the other team is they’re throwing everything at you? We were sitting in this room this time last year. We were in that situation and we were throwing everything at Northampton; [Henry] Pollock gets a poach and it should have been a penalty, but nobody wants to report about it after.

“We should have had a penalty try, and nobody wants to report on it. You just want to kick the boot into us, don’t you?

Leinster’s Caelan Doris celebrates scoring his side’s fourth try with Garry Ringrose, Alex Soroka and Jamison Gibson-Park. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

“The reality is the way I would see a semi-final is there are two teams going at it and there is a winner and loser and it’s not to kick the team that loses.”

Heaping further praise on Toulon, Cullen also recalled Leinster’s taut 19-15 win over a brilliant Clermont side in the 2011-12 semi-final in Bordeaux en route to winning their third Heineken Cup.

“Wesley Fofana knocks the ball over the tryline, and that’s how we get to a final. It wasn’t anything that we did. But you get to a final and we go on and play Ulster. You keep battling for every single moment.

“I would be very kind to Toulon because they showed great spirit to the very end. It’s what you want and it’s why we love this tournament. We want to put ourselves in this situation every year.”

His emotions still high, Cullen barely paused for breath before continuing.

“But it’s not easy because you’re up against these juggernauts of teams. This is the first time Leinster have ever beaten Toulon today. We’ll keep battling, we know it will be tough in a final we’re delighted to get to ourselves.

“I have to applaud the players for the desire throughout the season to want to put themselves back in this situation because, listen, you guys love throwing the boot into us, don’t you? You guys love throwing the boot into us when things don’t go well. Whatever sells, because you read plenty of it.

Jack Conan on his way to scoring Leinster's first try against Toulon. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

“You’d love if everyone got behind the team now when you’re up against juggernauts of the game because it is not easy doing it, is it? We’re the only Irish province left in the competition, but the group will still continue to do what we do. It’s not always pretty, but we’re up against some serious teams. It’s insanely hard to win this competition.”

Unsurprisingly, after such a bruising, full on semi-final, Leinster picked up a few knocks. There would have been some rotation anyway for their penultimate game in the URC regular season against the Lions next Saturday, who sit above them on points difference in third place, at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 5.30pm).

Robbie Henshaw and Josh van der Flier each departed, not to return, with head injuries and Cullen said: “They’ll go through the graduated return-to-play [protocols] as standard. The two of them are okay there now. Listen, we’ll get them checked out and make sure everything is okay.

Jack Conan and Tommy O’Brien were others who were forced off.

“Jack obviously hobbled off with his knee. He’s pretty bullish in there, saying he’s fine. Again, we’ll get him checked. Tommy went off as well, I think he’s cramping is what’s going on there. That’s the majority of it, I think.

“Jamo [Gibson-Park] shipped a couple of knocks. You could see they were targeting him right from the very start of the game but Jamison is made of tough stuff. He managed himself through the game.

“Generally, I think the lads are not bad. A game of this magnitude, everyone has thrown themselves into the contact area. Nobody is leaving anything out there. It’s all out there.

“It’s great. It’s what you want from a game at this stage of the competition. Credit to the lads for getting the job done. They’re making it a bit more stressful than we would like, as coaches and supporters, but it sort of adds to the intrigue as well.”