Leinster have opportunity to purge Champions Cup demons against Toulon

Champions Cup semi-final preview: Leinster Rugby v RC Toulon, Aviva Stadium, Saturday, 3pm (Live on Premier Sports)

It’s only been a year in the making. Last season’s loss at home to Northampton will always be the one that got away, but another home semi-final 12 months on offers a chance to not only reach a record-extending ninth final but - perhaps as importantly - to purge a few demons too.

Losing successive home semi-finals seems unthinkable, and while last year’s defeat undoubtedly heightens the pressure on Leinster to win, as Caelan Doris has conceded, that can be a motivator too, to play without all those regrets of a year ago.

“I think you use a little bit of fear during the week to prep and then come game day it’s just about letting go, attacking the game, having the courage to play the way we want to play and going for it completely - a little bit of letting go of the outcome and focusing on the process as much as possible.”

In truth, that semi-final loss to Northampton was more mentally damaging than any of the three previous final losses. Lingering like a bad smell, it has also provided plenty of lessons throughout all of this season, as Doris also admitted.

“We’ve touched on it a few times over the last number of weeks and through the season really.”

Leinster's Rieko Ioane. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Leo Cullen has even changed tack with his selection policy ahead of a semi-final, by starting five of this semi-final XV against Ulster a fortnight ago, and eight of them in last week’s loss to Benetton. Their URC position was a factor, but previously the frontliners would all have rested up.

“We didn’t put in a performance like we’d have liked to against Benetton who were excellent on the day, you could see they’d a lot of emotion.

“Maybe we were a little bit guilty of waiting for this game,” he said.

“We’re all trying to climb the mountain, aren’t we?” he added with regard to qualifying for this competition and then endeavouring to win it.

“Everyone has poured their heart and soul into this thing since we were sitting in this room last year. So we’re back here now and it’s about everyone delivering everything they possibly can.”

Leinster's Jack Conan with James Ryan. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

The loss of Tadhg Furlong and Ryan Baird from the starting pack against Sale in the quarter-finals three weeks ago is offset by the return of Andrew Porter and the form of Thomas Clarkson. Doris is also back after missing that game, while Robbie Henshaw has been preferred to Jamie Osborne at 12 and likewise Alex Soroka over Brian Deeny on the bench which also features the Toulon-bound Rabah Slimani.

Toulon’s season came alive when Charles Ollivon denied the Stormers a match-winning try at the end of their round of 16 game. Having ended Glasgow’s unbeaten home record that season they have won another two Top 14 matches and now revert to their quarter-final line-up en bloc.

Ticket sales were at 35,000 as of Friday, and the EPCR are hopeful of a 38,000 attendance. This will be significantly down on the 42,000-plus that attended the Aviva semi-finals against Toulouse in 2022 and Northampton last year, never mind the near 47,000 for the Toulouse semi-final in 2023 or the 82,300 Croke Park sellout two seasons ago.

Leinster's Harry Byrne takes a kick. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Most likely Toulon mightn’t generate as much wow factor as Toulouse or Bordeaux Bègles, but as Doris admitted they’re studded with stardust, and any team which has Jean-Baptiste Serin on the bench and where Paolo Garbisi can’t make the 23, not to mention Nacho Brex at 13, has to be respected.

Ditto Ollivon, a Rolls Royce of a forward. Athletic, hard on both sides of the ball, skilful, superb in the air, he also scores tries, and having missed the last two weeks he’s been passed fit.

They’re a little old-school. They’re hard-nosed and rugged. They have Euro pedigree too thanks to their generational three-in-a-row winners of 2014-16, which also beat Leinster on all the four occasions in which the sides met.

The bank holiday weekend has contributed to the reduced turnout, but perhaps most of all it’s down to Aviva fatigue. Had the round of 16 and quarter-final ties been RDS sellouts, an Aviva semi-final would have had a greater sense of occasion.

Toulon's Charles Ollivon. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

That semi-final loss a year ago has possibly lingered with some of the Leinster support base. Yet there’s a sense too that time has to be running out for Cullen and a core group of these players to win that elusive fifth Champions Cup. Eight of this semi-final matchday squad played in Bilbao, plus Tadhg Furlong and Jordan Larmour, but among the 15 who didn’t is the 33-year-old Josh van der Flier, who has played in all the intervening knockout defeats, including four finals.

This is actually bigger than a Champions Cup semi-final and exorcising a few demons, it’s about changing perceptions too. Witness Northampton approving the final cut of a video of their semi-final win last year in which, amongst other derogatory comments about Leinster, Henry Pollock can be heard saying at half-time: “they’ll be s**tting themselves”. Another semi-final would leave them cruelly damaged.

So, Leinster to win. Because they simply have to.

Leinster Rugby: Hugo Keenan; Tommy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Robbie Henshaw, Rieko Ioane; Harry Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tom Clarkson, Joe McCarthy, James Ryan, Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt). Replacements: Ronan Kelleher, Jerry Cahir, Rabah Slimani, Alex Soroka, Scott Penny, Luke McGrath, Sam Prendergast, Jamie Osborne.

RC Toulon: Melvyn Jaminet; Gaël Drean, Nacho Brex, Jérémy Sinzelle, Setariki Tuicuvu; Tomas Albornoz, Ben White; Jean-Baptiste Gros, Teddy Baubigny, Kyle Sinckler, Corentin Mezou, David Ribbans (capt), Junior Kpoku, Charles Ollivon, Mikheil Shioshvili. Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Daniel Brennan, Beka Gigashvili, Matthias Halagahu, Zach Mercer, Baptiste Serin, Esteban Abadie, Mathis Ferte.

Referee: Luke Pearce (Eng)

Previous meetings: (2013-14 q/f) Toulon 29 Leinster 14. (2014-15, s/f) Toulon 25 Leinster 20 (aet) (2015-16) Toulon 24 Leinster 9, Leinster 16 Toulon 20.

Betting (Paddy Power): 2-9 Leinster, Draw 14-1, Toulon 7-2. Handicap odds (Toulon +11 pts) 10-11 Leinster, 22-1 Draw, 10-11 Toulon.

Forecast: Leinster to win.