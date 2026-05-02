Jason Stockdale broke try records in his 20s. Now, he has a new take on performance

Earlier this month, Jacob Stockdale said goodbye to his 20s, a decade in which he broke Six Nations and Ireland try-scoring records, won a Grand Slam (2018) and was voted player of the tournament, scored a match-defining try in a win over New Zealand, wore the green in a World Cup in Japan and crossed for 20 tries in 42 caps, all bar one in the starting team.

There were disappointments too. Stockdale won and lost his place on the national team, missed the 2023 World Cup in France, made just three starts in the Six Nations from 2021 to 2026 – he has a brilliant strike-rate of 11 tries in 18 matches in that tournament to date – and during the period languished in a quasi Test match purgatory, tantalised by the occasional summer or November series outing.

In Ulster colours he’s scored 51 tries in 148 games, on the left wing, at fullback and in the centre, suffered an injury that kept him sidelined for a season, and several more that were inopportune in timing and consequence, all the while seeking to be the talisman that his talent suggested.

The pain and suffering have been part of a maturation process, but perhaps too the realisation that being overly self-critical can be harmful, draining the reservoir of confidence to critical levels. When fit and focused, Stockdale has few if any peers in an attacking capacity. He invariably beats the first defender, engages multiple tacklers and is a premier exponent of the chip and chase tactic.

There were times when he fell below those standards, in defence, in some of his aerial work producing low ebb displays, unsure and hesitant. Games passed him by. There were legacy scars. But becoming a father foisted a new perspective, a healthy one.

As he explained in an interview with Liam Heagney: “Before I had kids, rugby was everything. All I cared about was being successful and famous and all this, and since having kids that is not anywhere near as important to me any more. What’s important to me now is building a safe and secure home life for the two girls and my wife and making sure they are proud of me.

“Whenever you look at it from that point of view you realise, ‘Do you know what? Rugby is just a sport. Nobody’s died, nobody’s life is being changed significantly if we win, lose or draw’. Having that perspective is important for me. I still absolutely care whether we win, lose or draw but yeah, the most important thing to me now is my family and making them proud.

“During my injury [ankle in 2021], that was a real turning point for me where the frustration of not playing and seeing the lads in the position that I had been in before and seeing them really kick on, that really got to me.” The injury taught him acceptance and the importance of letting go of what was beyond his control.

Ireland's Jacob Stockdale in action with Wales' Olly Cracknell in March. Photograph: INPHO

Various coaches weren’t willing to abandon a player, who with proper calibration mentally and physically, invariably adds so much value. No one epitomised this more than Ireland head coach Andy Farrell.

He offered tough love; consistent, honest, critical, supportive and cajoling. Farrell encouraged the player to push on. Stockdale admitted: “There are times he hasn’t pulled his punches and told me what he’s thought, but there are other times he has put an arm around me and tried to encourage me.

[ Munster finally put plucky Ulster away in second half as injuries mount for both teamsOpens in new window ]

“He has been brilliant for me and although I’d love to have played every game over the past five years, it’s not how it went. The big thing [he told me] was not hold back as the last couple of years I was feeling my way into games a bit. Faz always talks about intent and showing that intent from the first minute until the 80th, and I feel I’ve been able to do that a lot more in recent years.

“On one hand you feel the frustration [of being left out] and sometimes you want to go, ‘you know what, it isn’t worth it because of the cost of the disappointment’, but the wee glimmer of hope you might play international rugby again keeps drawing you back in.”

It’s not a fairytale. There are invariably rough moments. Stockdale’s performance against France in the opening match of the Six Nations, mirrored a misfiring team. Farrell brought him back for the game against Wales and his winger responded in a positive vein, topped off with a try.

On Saturday evening at the Affidea Stadium, Ulster supporters will be hoping to see Stockdale at his imperious best. What does that look like? Beating defenders and scoring tries. Using his left foot for thumping 60m clearances or for the most delicate and well weighted chip kicks. Being decisive in defence and in the tackle. Using his 6ft 3in frame to rule the skies.

[ Home Challenge Cup semi-final presents ‘massive opportunity’ for Ulster, says Richie MurphyOpens in new window ]

It is a match of this ilk, a Challenge Cup semi-final against Exeter, that Stockdale needs to take possession of; to be a driver not a passenger. He doesn’t have far to look for inspiration. Stu McCloskey is arguably Ireland’s player of the year.

There is an overlap in some aspects of their respective careers. McCloskey had to endure the frustration of languishing in a Test rugby hinterland, limited in opportunity because of the excellence of rivals for the centre position, three of whom – Bundee Aki, Robbie Henshaw and Garry Ringrose – are Lions.

Ulster's Jacob Stockdale celebrates scoring a try during the ECPR Challenge Cup round of sixteen match at the Affidea Stadium, Belfast. Photograph: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

He didn’t accumulate as many caps as he might have in different circumstances, but he absorbed the necessity to evolve and refine his skills, to be more prominent and impactful on both sides of the ball.

He had been doing this for Ulster to a degree over the years but the influence that he enjoyed at international level has grown exponentially to a point where the only discussion of late is who will partner him in the Irish midfield. Even when Ulster struggle, McCloskey is visible as a focal point to change the in-game momentum.

Zac Ward is another source of inspiration. The acclimatisation process in swapping Sevens for 15s was relatively seamless and brief. The 27-year-old has made a brilliant fist of the transition, 12 tries in 16 matches for Ulster this season – he played for Ireland XV against England A in Limerick – including four in five European games.

Ward has made more line-breaks (11) and beaten more defenders (27) than any other player in the Challenge Cup. Stockdale does feature in those two categories.

Ulster will have to contend with England international Immanuel Feyi-Waboso, unplayable and a try scorer in the 45 minutes he was on the pitch against Munster, and Paul Brown-Bampoe, Exeter’s wing scourges. The tussle between Ward and Feyi-Waboso promises to be box office.

Stockdale possesses the capability to write his name across this game. He needs to do that, for his team but also as a vindication of the faith shown in him by Farrell and Ulster head coach Richie Murphy. If the game doesn’t come his way he’s got to go and insert himself.

He’s got the talent. And with everything at stake this evening and looking ahead to the summer, one presumes the motivation.

Road to the semi-final

Ulster

R1: Ulster 61-7 Racing 92

R2: Cardiff 29-26 Ulster

R3: Toyota Cheetahs 0-28 Ulster

R4: Ulster 26-19 Stade Francais Paris

RD16: Ulster 28-24 Ospreys

QF: Ulster 41-24 La Rochelle

Exeter Chiefs

RD1: Exeter Chiefs 42-12 Toyota Cheetahs

RD2: Racing 92 31-31 Exeter Chiefs

RD3: Stade Francais Paris 27-25 Exeter Chiefs

RD4: Exeter Chiefs 31-0 Cardiff

RD16: Exeter Chiefs 31-21 Munster

QF: Benetton 41-44 Exeter Chiefs