Harry Byrne: ‘All I wanted to do was come back and compete, have a fair crack’

Finally. He’s had more than his share of slings and arrows. He’s had to take a detour and he’s had to bide his time. But now, in his seventh season as a Leinster outhalf, and having just turned 27, Harry Byrne‘s time appears to have arrived.

This Saturday, he will make his first Champions Cup semi-final start, against Toulon at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 3pm). The prize is a place in the final in Bilbao and, with Ireland playing summer games against Australia, Japan and New Zealand, the possibilities are suddenly huge.

Demanding and nailing that clutch penalty with the last kick to beat La Rochelle in January appears to have been a defining moment. He started the win in Bayonne a week later and the ensuing knock-out wins over Edinburgh and Sale. His game management, kicking out of hand and variety in taking the ball to the line and playing deeper, as well as his exceptional goal-kicking, all testify to a player on top of his game and comfortable in his surrounds.

He nailed 13 of 14 kicks in the wins over Edinburgh and the Scarlets, most of them from the touchline, and admits: “Mentally I’ve simplified things a little bit for myself. Also, learning what works for you in practice week-to-week has been a big thing for me. More isn’t always more. Sometimes doing a bit less but more concentrated is the better path and that’s something that’s worked for me of late. And yeah, I just love being in those moments.”

And perhaps therein lies a key strength. Along the way he’s had reason to doubt his own body, but his mental strength and self-confidence have remained strong. His older brother Ross blazed a trail with St Michael’s, the Ireland Under-20s, the Leinster academy and Leinster, and cleared a path for him by joining Gloucester last summer. Ross had declined to leave his province four years ago and, similarly, Harry has also opted to stay put when he could have moved on; his ambition and belief never wavered.

Despite being four years apart and, perhaps more relevantly, being rivals in the same specialist position, he and Ross are very close.

“We dabbled a little bit with one of us in the centre for a while, but no, it’s a very unique position to be so competitive, yet so close. And it’s always been a very supportive friendship as well, looking back on it.

“There’s four years between us, but we’ve always been unbelievably close, and I’d say we only got closer once I left school, and I got into the mix in here [Leinster]. We were both living at home for so many years as well, kind of bringing the rugby home with us in a good sense and a bad sense.”

Ross and Harry Byrne after Leinster's 2023 Champions Cup semi-final against Toulouse. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

They also have, as he proudly puts it, a unique family tree.

“Both my parents were married before. So, my dad [Pat] has Sarah and Ellie, who are our two older sisters, and my mum [Jane] had Michael, and then my parents got married and had myself and Ross.

“It’s an interesting blend. They all have kids of their own, Sarah, Ellie and Michael, so it’s a great modern family.”

Harry started playing mini-rugby with Belvedere before St Michael’s took over in secondary school. There he also had his older brother as a role model, given Ross was on the St Michael’s Senior Cup team for three years, including Harry’s first two years there in secondary school.

Harry played in the Junior Cup team himself that season and the next, and likewise had three years on the Senior Cup team. Although his teams never made a final, Harry is a true advocate of both St Michael’s and the Leinster schools system.

“They run an unbelievable ship down there, in fairness. Seán Skehan has done a great job and loads of other people as well over the years, but I loved my time there. I loved the competitive side of it, but also all my good mates all played rugby.

“I think Jack Dunne, out of my years, was the only one to turn pro with me in here, but the rest played competitively the whole way through school and a few of them played a little bit after.

[ Harry Byrne ends debate over Leinster’s 10 jersey with mic-drop display against EdinburghOpens in new window ]

“But I loved that aspect of it, playing with your best mates, and I also think the competition itself is amazing, in that you train all the year around and you play big games during the year, but ultimately none of them mean anything until you get to knock-out rugby straight away from the off. It’s some amount of pressure to have at a young age, but I liked it. It’s a fascinating competition, and I just think it’s brilliant.

Harry Byrne in action for Ireland's Under-20s in 2018. Photograph: Nicolas Tucat/AFP via Getty Images

“It is kind of make-or-break at a young age, which is amazing.”

Noel Reid and then Luke McGrath had emerged from St Michael’s but Harry’s older brother and his generation of Rory O’Loughlin, Dan Leavy, Ross Moloney, Nick McCarthy, Cian Kelleher et al beat a path into the Leinster system. There was also Josh Murphy, a first cousin, who is now with Connacht.

Harry followed them into the sub academy and then full academy after an exceptional Ireland Under-20s career, and having his brother and so many fellow St Michael’s graduates helped him acclimatise to the Leinster set-up.

He also gained valuable experience in the AIL.

“I played in eight senior games, but in a properly good competitive Lansdowne team,” he says. Mike Ruddock was his coach in those games, as he’d been with the Under-20s.

A back issue prevented him from going to the 2019 Under-20 World Cup but afforded him a full preseason with Leinster and a senior debut in their opening Pro 14 game away to Treviso as a 69th-minute replacement for his brother. No smiles or high fives though. Strictly business as the game was still in the balance.

“You just steady the ship and take it home,” Ross told him. That Harry did, landing a late penalty to secure a 32–27 win.

His Irish debut came not long after, at the age of 22, when he entered as a replacement against the USA in June 2021 and scored six points in a 71-10 win.

Ireland's Harry Byrne tries to dodge Italy's Paolo Garbisi during the 2024 Six Nations. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

“That was still semi in Covid for the America game so to actually play against Argentina in front of a full crowd and all my family was amazing,” he says of his role in Ireland’s win the following November.

That there have only been two caps since, both in the 2024 Six Nations, can be attributed in part to all too regular back and hamstring issues.

“It felt like you could never quite trust your body to get a run of games, and then I had a few unlucky bangs along the way that have cost me.”

A cruel example came after making his Champions Cup debut as a replacement in the win away to Montpellier in December 2020. He was due to make his first start in the competition a week later against Northampton in the RDS when he suffered a back spasm in the warm-up. There was also the shoulder injury that ruled him out of the 2023 Champions Cup final after he’d been an ever-present off the bench.

He also tore his hamstring in the warm-up when due to start for Lansdowne in an AIL game against Clontarf at Castle Avenue.

“That was a tough, tough moment. Definitely, a part of me was thinking: ‘How are you going to battle back from this?”

Since that low point, his body has held up well, which he attributes to maturing physically and understanding his own body. And what doesn’t break you ...

“Mentally I think it’s probably stood to me in a lot of ways because you deal with a lot of those tough moments, it makes other moments you perceive as tough quite easy to deal with sometimes.”

Harry Byrne was in positive form after helping Leinster beat La Rochelle earlier this year. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

His parents and girlfriend Charlotte have been rocks and so too, of course, has Ross.

“The one thing you can always guarantee in our relationship is that we’re going to give each other a straight answer no matter what. Nothing is ever lip service, if that makes sense. When you get a compliment, you know it’s a compliment. When you get told the other way, you know it’s the other way, so that’s something that I value massively in our relationship. It’s been very important for us.”

As he has just turned 27 and has more than 100 adult professional games under his belt, he has a fair body of experience of his own.

Three seasons ago, he started the pool wins away to La Rochelle and Leicester, and this led to Six Nations games off the bench in the wins over Italy and, on the final Saturday, against Scotland. However, his head-on-head hit on Finn Russell cut short his fourth cap and meant he had to watch Ireland nervously seal the title with a 17-13 win from the sidelines.

If missing out on the Champions Cup final through injury was one thing, to then be overtaken in both Leinster and Ireland as Sam Prendergast was fast-tracked into the 10 jersey by both Leo Cullen and Andy Farrell last season was another.

“Yeah, it was tough, and all of a sudden you’re just out of the mix and you don’t feel like you’ve done a whole lot wrong necessarily and you’re wondering what to do next because you’re not really getting any opportunities.”

He had been restricted to just four outings off the bench when he accepted an offer from Pat Lam to join Bristol on loan, where he started seven of his 11 games. It was transformative.

“It was brilliant to leave home for the first time. I arrived on the Tuesday, which was New Year’s Eve, and was playing Saracens on the Saturday, so you had to crack on straight away.

Harry Byrne during his successful stint with Bristol last year. Photograph: Dan Istitene/Getty Images

“I didn’t know most of the lads’ names; struggling to learn the plays, etc. Getting a handle on all that it was sink or swim and it was amazing. I loved the city, the people, the coaching staff,” he says of Lam, backs coach Sean Marsden and defence coach Jordan Crane, and the strength and conditioning staff headed by Kevin Geary.

“Physically I felt I developed well in Bristol; got on to a pretty good programme over there and just consistently carried that on back here, mixed in with the S&C staff.

“I was fortunate that at Bristol I got to play such an exciting brand of rugby. It also opened my eyes a little bit to see the game a little bit differently in how Pat views the game. He’s definitely out there and is constantly innovating.”

He could have joined Bristol full-time, or moved to Connacht, but opted to stay at Leinster. Why?

“All I wanted to do was come back and compete, have a fair crack, and that was the mindset I came in with from the start of the season. I said to myself: ‘If I get an opportunity I just need to perform and then if you get another opportunity you need to perform again’.”

It paid off. Leinster won in each of his first six starts, digging out wins in midwinter that he believes will stand to them. He certainly has no regrets about staying.

“This is my home and I’ve loved the season so far. We’re right in the mix in the URC and now we’re in a [Champions Cup] semi-final at home.”

This is where Leinster want to be, and where Harry Byrne wants to be. Finally.