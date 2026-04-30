Gaël Dréan: Toulon’s ‘Lorient Express’ winger is coming for Leinster

Toulon's French wing Gaël Dréan is affectionately referred to as the Lorient Express in homage to his birthplace. Photograph: Thibaud Moritz/AFP via Getty Images

French rugby loves a locomotive sobriquet for wingers. Patrice Lagisquet was known as the Bayonne Express. Patrick Estève’s nickname in his playing days was TGV. Gaël Dréan is affectionately referred to as the Lorient Express in homage to his birthplace.

The 25-year-old is winging his way to the Aviva Stadium on Saturday in the Toulon colours, six years on from playing as an amateur at university in Brest, and for Plouzané, in Fédérale 3, the seventh tier in France.

The skinny kid, who took up the sport at seven as a companion activity initially to gymnastics and athletics, didn’t play representative rugby in Brittany or for France at age-grade level, but despite this, his journey was far from prosaic.

The story is one of determination and a work ethic that saw him overtake rivals. And raw speed. Anecdotally, he’s quicker than soccer star Kylian Mbappé and just a fraction off the pace set by Bordeaux-Bègles rocket, Louis Bielle-Biarrey. Dréan’s acceleration has been clocked at 5.4m/s, and a top speed of 37km/h. Bielle-Biarrey has reached 38km/h in matches.

Anthony Couderc, Toulon’s head of research and development in the performance department, put a few metrics in context. “He’s the fastest player I’ve ever worked with. His top speed record was 36.8km/h last season, while this year his defensive recovery against Munster [he outpaced Calvin Nash and Shane Daly having given them an appreciable head start to deny the Irish province a try] reached 35.6km/h,” he explained.

“According to our data, during the 2022-2023 season, Cheslin [Kolbe] reached a top speed of 36.2km/h.” Over 10 metres, Dréan clocks in at 1.54 seconds, almost a tenth of a second quicker than the next-fastest player at the club. Couderc continued: “That’s really rare. Most backs top out at 5.10m/s, with an average around 4.90. Gaël therefore possesses this dual quality: top speed and explosiveness.”

At 19, Dréan had the drive, a work ethic and was conscientious, but the pro game wasn’t even a pipe dream. He ate six meals a day while playing for Plouzané, gained 10kg of muscle (he now weighs 84kg) and established a reputation for drilling bigger, heavier men in the tackle.

One of his best friends from his university days, Evan Rigoussen, said: “When you’re 19 years old and you play in Fédérale 3, it’s difficult to see yourself in the Top 14. We never thought he would play in the Top 14. It’s a step that seemed unattainable.”

Toulon's French wing Gaël Dréan is tackled by Bayonne's French full-back Tom Spring. Photograph: Thibaud Moritz/ AFP via Getty Images

Dréan scored 18 tries in 17 matches and caught the attention of Rennes Etudiants Club in Fédérale 1, whom he joined. Covid-19 put the kibosh on competitive rugby, but in his second season he ran in 14 tries in 23 games, helping the club to win the title. He played for the French Barbarians in Sevens and attracted the attention of professional clubs Vannes, Grenoble and Carcassonne.

Toulon won the race for his signature in the summer of 2022. A team-mate, Gabin Villière, who unfortunately picked up a cruciate knee injury recently, came via a similarly circuitous route from Normandy through the lower leagues of amateur rugby before arriving at Toulon. Another pocket rocket with a distinctive scrum cap.

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In his first year, Dréan racked up four tries in 11 matches. The following season, seven tries in 23 matches highlighted increased game time.

He was crowned “breakout player of the season” at the 2025 Nuit du Rugby, a prestigious gala occasion to honour the best of the best in French rugby. He crossed for 13 tries in 18 appearances.

This season, he already has 16 tries in 20 matches across all competitions, including seven to date in the Champions Cup, joint top try scorer in the tournament. Some of his other statistics aren’t too shabby: 42 carries for 274m , eight clean breaks, 22 defenders beaten and four offloads.

Toulon backs coach, the former Italian international, Andrea Masi admitted: “From the very first training session, I was surprised by his speed. He had some incredible bursts of acceleration.” He’s become a more rounded player since then. Masi continued: “Now, he’s much smarter in his movement. He gets to the loose ball because he makes better running decisions.

Gaël Dréan of France runs with the ball to go on and scores his team's fourth try during the Guinness Six Nations 2026 against Italy. Photograph: David Rogers/Getty Images

“He’s also become excellent one-on-one because he’s worked on a move that has become his signature: the fend-off. He’s developed an incredible technique for this move. He loves the physical aspect, the collision, the big attacking tackles.” He’s also very good aerially.

France head coach Fabien Galthié took note and included him in several national training camps. An injury to Bordeaux-Bègles outhalf Mathieu Jalibert set in train a chain of events that saw Dréan make his debut in the recent Six Nations against Italy in Lille.

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Thomas Ramos moved from fullback to outhalf, Théo Attissogbé from wing to fullback and Dréan was handed a first start. He made the most of the opportunity, scoring a try. Only six clubs have managed to keep him scoreless in the French Top 14 and Europe this season. That is the size of the task facing Leinster.

He’s in a threequarter line full of international pedigree from fullback Melvin Jaminet in the 15 jersey to Juan Ignacio Brex, Jeremy Sinzelle and potentially Mathis Férte on the left wing.

Those who don’t believe in UFOs might change their tune if Dréan gets a little time and space at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday. Collectively the Leinster supporters would prefer to remain deniers; at least for the afternoon in question.