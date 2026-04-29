Leinster v Toulon, Ulster v Exeter: TV details, team news, tickets

Jamison Gibson-Park and Leinster face Toulon in the semi-finals of the Champions Cup at the Aviva Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho

What’s happening?

Leinster and Ulster are in European action this weekend, playing in the semi-finals of the Champions and Challenge Cup respectively.

Who are they playing?

Leinster face Toulon on Saturday at the Aviva Stadium, where there’s a 3pm kick-off, while Ulster are at home to Exeter at the Affidea Stadium in Belfast, with a 5.30pm kick-off.

Who are playing in the other semi-finals?

In the Champions Cup, the second semi-final will see holders Bordeaux Bègles face Bath at Stade Atlantique on Sunday (kick-off 3pm Irish time) after Montpellier host Dragons in the Challenge Cup (kick-off 12.30pm Irish time).

Where can I watch the games?

All four semi-finals will be televised live on Premier Sports.

Leinster v Toulon and Ulster v Exeter will be shown on Premier Sports 1, with coverage starting at 2.30pm and 5.15pm respectively.

On Sunday, Montpellier v Dragons will be shown on Premier Sports 2 from 12pm, with Bordeaux Bègles v Bath on Premier Sports 1 from 2pm.

Are there tickets still available?

Tickets are still available for Leinster’s game at the Aviva and Ulster’s game in Belfast, and can be purchased via Ticketmaster.

Ben Carson will miss Ulster's Challenge Cup semi-final against Exeter Chiefs. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Have we any team news?

Leinster are playing a waiting game this week, hoping a number of their internationals will pull through in time for Saturday’s game.

James Lowe, Tadhg Furlong, Andrew Porter, Jordan Larmour and Diarmuid Mangan are all being monitored, with a decision to be made on their availability later in the week.

Leo Cullen’s side will be without Ryan Baird and Charlie Tector, as well as longer-term absentees Jack Boyle, Paddy McCarthy, Alex Usanov and RG Snyman.

Ulster, meanwhile, will have to do without Ben Carson and Callum Reid, both of whom picked up injuries in the defeat to Munster last weekend.

However, Richie Murphy will welcome the return of Tom O’Toole, Nick Timoney and Jude Postlethwaite, while decisions on the availability of Angus Bell, James Hume and Bryn Ward will be made later in the week.

Past encounters

It’s been a while since Leinster have crossed paths with Toulon. The sides had been due to meet in the Round of 16 of the 2020/2021 Champions Cup, but the fixture was cancelled after a number of Toulon players were deemed close contacts when a non-travelling player tested positive for Covid-19. As it was Toulon who could not fulfil the fixture, Leinster received a bye into the quarter-finals.

You have to go back to 2015 for their last meeting, when the French side beat Leinster in their two pool-stage fixtures. They also met in the knock-out rounds the two seasons prior, Toulon beating Leinster 29-14 in their 2014 quarter-final, and followed it up with a 25-20 semi-final win after extra-time in 2015.

For Ulster’s part, they faced Exeter in the pool stages of last season’s Champions Cup. The province recorded a 52-24 win in Belfast, where Cormac Izuchukwu claimed three tries for the hosts.