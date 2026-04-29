Gordon D’Arcy: Leinster were careless against Benetton. That’s a worry ahead of Toulon tie

Leinster are where they want to be with a clear run at silverware, but it will only end well if they get their house in order. By that, I mean sort out the on-pitch issues – a mixture of the good, the bad and the downright puzzling. At this point, there isn’t much runway left in the season for performance levels to take flight.

The yo-yo nature of their form doesn’t inspire confidence and last Saturday’s defeat to Benetton left me perplexed. That game contained a bit of everything we’ve seen from Leinster this season – moments of genuine quality where things click and appear effortless, interspersed with basic errors and lapses in concentration.

The frustration levels must be through the roof for those who want to see Leinster do well, namely the coaches, players and supporters. That final sequence of play, when the team gave up a silly penalty, is symptomatic of the lack of care and attention.

They handed away the victory. Slow ball, a lone carrier who got isolated behind the gainline and no urgency all contributed to their downfall. Benetton stayed in the fight, even when trailing by 14 points. They sensed a weakness, seized the momentum, belief grew and they got their reward at the death.

You can dress up Leinster’s shortcomings to look like something else, or you can call it straight. Leo Cullen’s side had one eye on what’s coming next – Saturday’s Champions Cup semi-final against Toulon at the Aviva Stadium (3pm).

That doesn’t make it right and internally it won’t be accepted, but it is understandable. Players are human. Big fixtures focus the mind. But that’s also where standards are tested. The best sides don’t drift, even slightly.

The early signs were there, particularly in defence. That’s always the first indicator. Line-speed, intent in the tackle, the willingness to get off the line and close space – they are all reflections of where a team is mentally.

Leinster were both outstanding and underwhelming in their recent URC victory against Ulster at Affidea Stadium, Belfast. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

A week earlier, they suffocated Ulster. This time, the pace just wasn’t there. When your line-speed drops off, even a fraction, it exposes everything outside you. Wingers and fullbacks end up defending impossible situations, not of their making.

It wasn’t that the system was wrong. Leinster held their shape, but they lacked the collective bite needed to make it effective. They were reacting rather than dictating and Benetton picked them apart. In attack, Leinster didn’t have to work overly hard for their opportunities, which can be deceptive. You take a couple of chances, things look fine on the surface, but it can mask a lack of cohesion underneath.

These are tricky games. I’ve been involved in plenty of them – matches you’re expected to win comfortably, where the opposition has little to play for, at least on paper. They can be the most dangerous. There’s a tendency to think it will just happen, that if you do enough, you’ll get over the line. Rugby doesn’t work like that.

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Teams with nothing to lose can be incredibly dangerous. They play without fear, without the weight of expectation. There’s usually a common thread when an upset happens and it involves the favourite leaving the door open. That’s exactly what Leinster did.

I remember a defeat during Michael Cheika’s time at Leinster that sticks in my mind, not because of the result itself, but the reaction afterwards. On the bus, he let it be known exactly what he thought. The issue wasn’t losing; it was how we lost. The sense that the opposition wanted it more. That’s something he couldn’t accept. He used to say: “I hate losing more than I love winning.” Believe me, he meant it.

That edge carried through into the Joe Schmidt era. There was a relentless push for accuracy, for consistency. When you were favourites, you performed like favourites. When you were underdogs, you brought an edge. There was very little drift.

For this current Leinster group, the response now is everything. The cleanest way to move on from a performance like that is to own it. No excuses, no over-analysis. Call it what it was, park it and use it. Games like that can sharpen you if you let them.

Toulon's Juan Ignacio Brex is capable of being a game changer against Leinster. Photograph: Thibaud Moritz/AFP via Getty Images

The reality is Leinster are exactly where they’ve been building towards. The path hasn’t been perfect, but that doesn’t matter now. It’s knockout rugby, which brings pressure and it always plays a role in proceedings. Both teams will look to embrace it, then it’s a race to see who cracks first. Someone always does.

This is the stage of the season where preparation is both individual and collaborative. As a player, these are the weeks you relish. There’s a simplicity to it. You look for routine, you trust your teammates and you focus on your own role. If you win your individual battle, more often than not, the team performance follows.

The word that comes to mind is ruthlessness. It’s something Paul O’Connell spoke about often, the idea of going back to the well, repeatedly. Winning the thankless or non-talent moments: the collisions that don’t make highlight reels, the rucks, the kick-chases, the defensive sets. There are 80 minutes in a match and within that there are dozens of small contests. Win most of them and you start to tilt the odds in your favour.

Against Toulon, that becomes even more important. This isn’t a game that will be decided on a whiteboard during the week. It will come down to tempo, discipline and control. Toulon have serious pace out wide, real finishing ability that punishes even small defensive errors. Give them space or cheap entries into your half and they’ll make you pay.

Players like Juan Ignacio Brex, Melvyn Jaminet and Baptiste Serin are smart decision-makers that thrive when the game opens up, when there’s space to operate. Leinster’s job is to deny them that. That means discipline, first and foremost, but also a collective mindset to suffocate rather than chase.

There’s an interesting dynamic to this one. Regardless of what the odds say, Leinster can lean into an underdog mentality. Sometimes that brings a clarity that’s been missing. It sharpens focus. It strips things back to what matters.

“Relentless” is a word that gets used a lot in team environments. It was a core value of teams I played in. It sounds great – visceral – but it only means something if it shows up in actions. This is one of those weeks where it must be evident. There’s no more room for talking around performances or explaining them away.

The challenge is clear and it’s a significant one, but that’s why we do it. You must love the fight. Do your job first. Then do a bit more. It separates the teams that win silverware from the ones that don’t.