Ben White: ‘Irish players are very connected. It’s probably one of their biggest strengths’

There is sometimes the suspicion that French clubs would rather be in France securing top spot in the Top 14 than criss-crossing Europe for the glory of the Champions Cup.

Toulon are not one of those clubs. And having won it three times in a row from the 2012-13 season, their hunger for another trophy may be even sharper than that of Leinster, who last secured the title in 2018.

The French club are hard-wired into European competition, with the messaging around Stade Mayol ever present. Large photographs of former players gaze out over the town’s marina reminding people like Scotland and Toulon scrumhalf Ben White of the heady days.

White arrived in Toulon the day after Scotland were knocked out of the last World Cup by Ireland.

“Everywhere you walk around the campus, there’s pictures,” he says. “There’s pictures of when they’ve won European Cups. There’s European Cups in the reception as you walk into the place.

“It’s obviously a very firm footprint on the club. It’s an incredible history that they’ve built over that period. We have an opportunity to try and do the same. That’s why we’re here.”

Jonny Wilkinson, Mathieu Bastareaud, Bryan Habana, Bakkies Botha and Matt Giteau are a few of the names that inspire as Toulon prepare to meet Leinster in Saturday’s semi-final at the Aviva Stadium (kick-off 3pm).

“Bastareaud still works there every day,” says White of the imposing former French centre. “Obviously, having a figure like that around the team with the experience he has, it brings an aura to the group. He’s done amazing things for the club.”

Ben White was part of the Lions squad that won the series against Australia last summer. Photograph: William West/AFP via Getty Images

The Toulon players are very familiar with the Leinster squad, the French internationals and White having played against many of them as recently as this year’s Six Nations.

White was also drafted into Andy Farrell’s Lions squad that won the series against Australia last summer and has been able to see the Irish group from both the inside and the outside.

White was the starting scrumhalf when Scotland came to Dublin in March and lost 43-21, with Leinster’s Jamison Gibson-Park the starting Irish nine.

“I guess one of the things that I was really impressed with was just the connection that the Irish boys have,” says White. “They’ve been playing together for a long time and they’re very habitual in the way that they play.

“They’re very connected and their connection is probably one of their biggest strengths. I think obviously playing with some of those Irish boys, you got to feel the way that they hit rucks and were physical in that area. The speed of ball that it gave you off the back of that was obviously nice to play with.

[ A powerful new force has emerged in Irish club rugbyOpens in new window ]

“Jama’s [Gibson-Park] a great player. Obviously, you’ve got to spend some time with him in the summer, and you see how he operates. He’s a very skilful player. It’s a great opportunity to go up against a top player like Jama.”

White draws little from Leinster being beaten by Benetton last weekend and losing six URC matches so far this season.

An entirely different pattern to last season, when the team could not stop winning until the spring, he can see beyond this season’s sketchy moments.

Scotland's Ben White and Ireland's Jamison Gibson-Park playing in the Six Nations. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

The four finals Leinster have reached since they last won the Champions Cup speaks more to White and the Toulon players than slippage against an Italian side with a heavily rotated Leinster squad.

“I mean, they’re a team with a lot of experience,” says White. “They’re a team with experience in these stages of this competition and there’s a lot of players who’ve won things with Ireland and we know what sort of challenge it’s going to be to go to their home stadium and to take them on in their own patch.”

With players such as flankers Louis Ludlum, who is struggling for fitness and Esteban Abadie, centre Nacho Brex, winger Gael Drean and Fijian centre/fullback Seta Tuicuvu, Toulon have quality players.

Character too. That was also on show when they went to Glasgow in the quarter-finals and won a tight match against the tournament’s second seeds. Losing 22-19 in Scotstoun ended Glasgow’s 12-match unbeaten run at home.

[ How concerned should Leinster be for Europe after Benetton defeat?Opens in new window ]

“I think having joined this club two-and-a-half years ago, it’s my third season here, you’re very aware that there’s an expectation in every game that you play to win, no matter who you play against, no matter where you play,” says White. “It’s a very proud rugby city.

“It’s in its core. What the people of Toulon expect is that we’re knocking around these big matches. Once you get to these big matches, you can feel the city get behind you, the excitement grows. People come up to you all the time. It’s obviously a very cool place to be in at the minute. You feel the excitement in the place.”

High expectations from the fans, Leinster know the feeling.