Rugby

UCC to remain in Division 1B of All-Ireland League following ruling

UCC were leading 31-12 after 68 minutes of playoff against Shannon when their captain took ill

Saturday's Division 1B/2A promotion playoff between UCC and Shannon was abandoned due to a medical emergency. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Saturday's Division 1B/2A promotion playoff between UCC and Shannon was abandoned due to a medical emergency. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Mon Apr 27 2026 - 16:071 MIN READ

UCC will remain in Division 1B of the Energia All-Ireland League while Shannon will drop down to Division 2A after the National Competitions Committee (NCC) of the IRFU ruled that the result of Saturday’s abandoned promotion/relegation playoff at The Mardyke will stand.

UCC were leading the game 31-12 after 68 minutes when UCC captain Sam O’Sullivan took ill on the pitch, requiring CPR before being brought to Cork University Hospital where he continues to recuperate.

The NCC met on Monday morning to discuss the outcome of the game and released their outcome this afternoon.

It reads: “Having discussed the matter and taking into account the score, the time elapsed, and the circumstances around the incident itself, the NCC have determined that the score of 31-12 in favour of UCC at the time the match was abandoned will stand, and that UCC are deemed the winners of the match and will remain in Division 1B of the Energia All-Ireland League for 2026-27, leaving Shannon in 2A.

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“The NCC also wish to acknowledge the understanding shown by Shannon RFC in coming to this decision.”

O’Sullivan’s father is Tadhg O’Sullivan, who has worked with Munster for years and his brother Jack is the former Munster backrow who is now playing with the Red Hurricanes in Osaka in Japan. They are also cousins of Billy, Niall and Rory Scannell.

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