Rugby

James Lowe back in training as Leinster will wait and see on Furlong’s fitness ahead of Toulon clash

Province say several international players will be assessed before team is named for Champions Cup semi-final

Leinster's James Lowe in training. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
Leinster's James Lowe in training. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho
Johnny Watterson
Mon Apr 27 2026 - 14:091 MIN READ

Leinster are waiting until later in the week to make a call on several of their international players ahead of their Champions’ Cup semi-final against Toulon on Saturday in Aviva Stadium (KO 3pm, live on Premier Sports).

Irish winger James Lowe, utility back Jordan Larmour, tighthead prop Tadhg Furlong, loosehead prop Andrew Porter and backrow Diarmuid Mangan will all be assessed before Leinster name their team for the weekend.

Irish flanker Ryan Baird is again unavailable for selection along with Charlie Tector, who was among the replacements last week. In addition Jack Boyle, Paddy McCarthy, Alex Usanov and RG Snyman are on the injury list.

Furlong hobbled out of Leinster’s game against to Benetton last weekend. The tighthead prop was replaced by Thomas Clarkson after 28 minutes in the 29-26 defeat in Treviso.

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His injury exacerbates a frontrow problem for coach Leo Cullen, who last week started Ed Byrne at loosehead prop. The 32-year-old Byrne recently joined Leinster on a short-term contract from Cardiff.

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