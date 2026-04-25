Connacht fail to make it two from two in South Africa as they come up short against Lions

URC: Lions 33 Connacht 21

Connacht failed to deliver a second win in South Africa when they came up against the Lions, a confident home side that was on a roll with five successive victories.

In coming up short in Johannesburg after a win against the Stormers, Connacht remain outside the top eight, struggling in their bid to make the playoffs and with just two games remaining against Munster and Edinburgh.

“I think in the first half we put ourselves under a little too much pressure with unforced errors,” said captain Cian Prendergast, “and they got some breakdown turnovers, and we know they are a great side over the ball, so I think we gave them too much access in those areas.

“A couple of decisions did not go our way, so it’s not season-defining for us. We will regroup and go against Munster in two weeks time.”

The home side was cruising for victory after taking a 21-0 lead at the break, having delivered three tries from three entrants to their 22. And Connacht, with double the possession of their opponents, simply could not make it pay with points on the board.

They were on the ball within minutes of the start, taking advantage when prop SJ Kotze broke through a gap between Jack Aungier and Peter Dooley to send rightwing Angelo Davies over, with outhalf Chris Smith adding the extras.

It took 14 minutes before Connacht were able to get up to speed at high altitude, but they struggled to maintain any sustained period of possession and lacked the necessary cutting edge.

Instead the home side delivered a second try through Henco van Wyk with prop Ntlabakange making the critical break, and Smith’s conversion put them 14-0 in front.

Connacht carved their chances, but lacked the clinical edge to score, particularly with a knock-on at the line. Similar opportunities went abegging before the Lions wrested some control and made it count with a try from Sibabalwe Mahashe with Smith converting.

The second half began with Connacht handing possession to the Lions, and although good work from Nialll Murray at the breakdown provided some relief, it did not last long. When Henco Van Wyk sent Erich Cronje through for a 28-0 lead, it was all over for Connacht.

However, a yellow card to Kotze provided Connacht with an opportunity to score, and they made it count after 49 minutes. From a penalty to touch five metres out, Prendergast instigated the drive to the line. It took several attempts to make it pay, Paul Boyle and Billy Bohan came close, but eventually it was scrumhalf Matthew Devine who dived over, with Sam Gilbert adding the conversion.

Cian Prendergast of Connacht Rugby is tackled by Ruan Venter of the Lions. Photograph: Darren Stewart/Steve Haag Sports/Inpho

It certainly gave Connacht the boost they needed, and when the home side were stymied with a knock-on just shy of the line, it provided Lancaster’s outfit with a reprieve.

However, the Lions continued to take advantage, particularly through their kicking game, and they should have scored again, but for Shane Bolton’s steal shy of the Connacht line.

And the home side’s attacking game was just as effective – their offloading game had Connacht under pressure and when Henco van Wyk added the hosts fifth try, it was all over for Connacht, having been denied a try for a knock-on.

However, in a bid to add to their points, Devine added a second to his tally with Gilbert converting, and Paul Boyle struck for third try. It was too late to deliver a win or any points from a difficult assignment in the High Veld, but does improve their points difference in the URC table.

Lions: Q Horn; A Davids, H van Wyk, R Kriel, E Cronjé; C Smith, M van den Berg; F Horn (capt), B Hlekani, S Mahashe; D Landsberg, R Venter; A Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, S Kotze. Replacements: E Davids (53-58 mins), R Nothnagle for Venter (60), M Brandon for Botha; S Lombard for Ntlabakanye, K Mpeku for Davids (all 62), S Qoma for Lansberg (69).

Yellow cards: Lions, SK Kotze (48 mins)

Connacht: S Gilbert; H West, J Devine, H Gavin, S Jennings; J Carty, C Reilly; P Dooley, D Tierney-Martin, J Aungier; N Murray, J Joyce; C Prendergast (capt), S Hurley-Langton, P Boyle. Replacements: M Devine for Reilly, B Bohan for Dooley, M Victory for Tierney-Martin, F Barrett for Aungier, D Murray for Joyce, S Jansen for Hurley-Langton, S Naughton for Carty (all 45); S Bolton for Gavin (57); D Tierney-Martin for Victory (80).

Referee: F Russo (Italy).