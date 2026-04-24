Second South African win a tall order for Connacht against house-proud Lions

URC: L ions v Connacht, E ll is Park, Saturday, 3pm Irish time – L ive on TG4

Connacht face a tricky assignment in South Africa when they come up against a Lions side intent on nailing down a quarter-final spot.

The host are currently fourth in the URC table, but with just four points between themselves and Connacht in ninth spot, there is little room for error.

As a result, Connacht can expect an exacting encounter in Johannesburg against Ivan van Rooyen’s side who have only lost once at home this season. Naturally the Lions will be favourites, particularly having dished out a 54-12 hammering to an albeit understrength Glasgow last weekend.

Connacht have had time to acclimatise, travelling to Johannesburg immediately after their Cape Town win over the Stormers last Saturday, and head coach Stuart Lancaster knows they’ll have to take it up another notch this time out.

“We are under no illusions. (It’s) is another massive challenge. The Lions are the form team in South African rugby right now with five straight wins under their belt, and like ourselves are fighting to secure a playoff spot.

“They’re very well coached with X-factor players across the pitch, and play a great brand of attacking and offloading rugby, so we know we have to be ready to meet that challenge from the first minute as their performance against Glasgow was excellent.

“We need to work hard on defence and for each other. They’re a quality side.”

Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster ahead of last weekend's game against the Stormers. Photograph: Darren Stewart/Steve Haag Sports/Inpho

It will be a special day for prop Jack Aungier, included in the starting XV as he marks his 100th cap. The 27-years-old, who joined the westerners six years ago from Leinster, becomes the 43rd player to reach the milestone for the province.

Aungier is one of 10 changes from the side that started against the Stormers. Peter Dooley and Dylan Tierney-Martin complete the frontrow, and there is a new second row partnership of Niall Murray and Joe Joyce form a new secondrow partnership, while Paul Boyle replaces Sean Jansen at No 8, joining Shamus Hurley-Langton and captain Cian Prendergast in the backrow.

Outhalf Jack Carty starts for his 234th cap, with Colm Reilly at scrumhalf. Hugh Gavin comes into the centre to join John Devine in the absence of Cathal Forde, while Harry West and Sam Gilbert are retained on the wing and fullback respectively, with Shane Jennings slotting in on the left wing.

LIONS: Q Horn; A Davids, H van Wyk, R Kriel, E Cronjé; C Smith, M van den Berg; F Horn (capt), B Hlekani, S Mahashe; D Landsberg, R Venter; A Ntlabakanye, PJ Botha, S Kotze. Replacements: M Brandon, E Davids, S Lombard, R Nothnagel, S Qoma, JC Pretorius, N Steyn, K Mpeku.

Connacht: S Gilbert; H West, J Devine, H Gavin, S Jennings; J Carty, C Reilly; P Dooley, D Tierney-Martin, J Aungier; N Murray, J Joyce, C Prendergast (capt); S Hurley-Langton, P Boyle. Replacements: M Victory, Billy Bohan, F Barrett, D Murray, S Jansen, M Devine, S Naughton, S Bolton.

Referee: F Russo (ITA).