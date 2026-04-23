Love of rugby, not the paycheque, is all the motivation Greg Jones needs ahead of AIL final

Two seasons ago, St Mary’s were runaway winners of Division 1B and promptly made a clear statement of intent by signing Greg Jones after his seven-year stint with Ulster and also Dan Goggin from Munster. They duly became the first newly-promoted club to reach the playoffs last season and now they’ve gone one better.

Beaten in last season’s semi-final, St Mary’s overcame Terenure in a taut and intense derby attended by a record Templeville Road crowd of 4,000-plus last Saturday. The victory earned them a place in the final against reigning champions Clontarf at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday (kick-off 4pm, live on TG4).

Jones’s decision to continue playing when released by Ulster at the age of 28 has been entirely vindicated. And playing for fun again can be, well, more fun.

“I’ve had such a good time,” says Jones. “It’s obviously very different going back to playing rugby and it not being your job . . . I guess some of the extra stresses that come with being professional and thinking about your next contract and that contract being kind of linked to your living situation becomes very different from playing rugby growing up.

“It’s also nice stepping back into a community club. Every Saturday the clubhouse is packed and you see the same faces coming in to support every week. And in a way, it’s closer than it is with professional sport.”

Jones has no regrets about his seven seasons at Ulster. He just wishes he could have enjoyed them more.

“You get to play and then there’s that added pressure of, ‘this is my chance’, which is disappointing, because you’re thinking, ‘I wish I could enjoy parts of this more’.

“There’s these external stresses which aren’t necessarily why you started playing rugby or sport in the first place, that just come with the job. It’s been nice to have that separation between a hobby as opposed to being your whole life.”

Greg Jones in action for Ulster in 2022. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

Jones’s choice of St Mary’s was influenced by Ulster teammates Nick Timoney and David O’Connor. He also spoke with Jamie Cornett, the St Mary’s defence coach who had coached him when he was 17.

There was the added appeal of coaching the St Mary’s lineout. The Mary’s lineout has been a source of strength all season – and only Terenure’s Seán Rigney has taken more opposition throws.

“I guess merging into coaching wasn’t really a big leap, and you’re able to demonstrate the stuff you want while still playing.”

Having played mini-rugby in Blackrock, Jones was part of a golden generation at St Andrew’s following Felix Jones, Andrew Porter, who was in Jones’s year, and Jordan Larmour, who was two years below but played on the same Senior Cup team.

“I don’t know if it was sort of nature-nurture – if we got lucky or there just happened to be a crop of good players around that time – but we had an unusually good team for St Andrew’s.”

[ St Mary’s captain Conor Dean aims to cap ‘incredibly exciting’ week with AIL final victoryOpens in new window ]

They lost to Clongowes in the semi-final while Jones played for the Ireland Schools at Under-18s, Under-19s and Under-20s.

“Great years, particularly the Ireland and Leinster under-18s. I remember being picked for Ireland Schools as one of the more exciting moments I’ve had in rugby. And then, I guess, like all things in life, you become cynical and older and nothing excites you as much,” he says, laughing.

But the pick of those underage years was being part of the Ireland Under-20s team that reached the 2016 World Cup final. Also in that team was Porter, James Ryan, Max Deegan and Hugo Keenan.

“We lost to England, but that whole tournament was just great and it was in Manchester, so it was easy for everyone’s families to come over. That was the first taste of what professional rugby might feel like."

Greg Jones on Ireland duty during the 2016 Under-20 World Cup final defeat to England at AJ Bell Stadium in Manchester. Photograph: Ryan Byrne/Inpho

Ulster offered him a spot in their academy and allowed him to defer it for a year while he completed his Economics and Finance degree in UCD.

“I signed a one-year academy contract, so moved to Belfast to give it a lash. I’d like to have played more and the seven years flew by, but it was a great time; definitely something I was very glad to say I did and gave a good crack.”

Never die wondering and all that.

He’s had no regrets about joining Mary’s either. Jones stresses that any one of five or six sides are good enough to win the AIL. But only two can win it now.

His parents, Ailbhe and Mark, were in Manchester for the Under-20s final and, as usual, they will be in the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, as will his older sister Holly and brother Howard.

“Holly has only been to maybe four or five of my games ever, but she went to the semi-finals and she’s fully on board with the AIL rugby. Howard has been abroad for a while but is back this week, so it will be a full family affair for the first time in a good while.”

More vindication for choosing to carry on. And after that Under-20 World Cup final defeat a decade ago, winning a final would be something special.

“It’s so exciting knowing how much it means to everyone involved in the club – guys who have been going there for however many decades, to every game. And, yeah, I think it would be a pretty brilliant achievement if we do win it.”