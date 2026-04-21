More than 20,000 tickets sold for Ireland’s Six Nations game against Scotland at the Aviva Stadium

Ticket sales for Ireland’s Women’s Six Nations clash against Scotland at Aviva Stadium next month have now passed the 20,000 mark.

Scott Bemand’s side will play their first standalone championship fixture at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday, May 17th (KO 2.30pm).

Tickets are on general sale via Ticketmaster from €22.95 for adults and just €6 for children.

“It’s incredibly special to see ticket sales pass 20,000 for our first ever Six Nations match at Aviva Stadium,” Ireland captain Erin King said.

“We have been working hard to grow our ‘Green Wave’ for a number of years now and through our hard work, performances and results, we want to inspire and excite supporters of all ages to get behind us.

“We saw in Galway on Saturday how significant home support can be for us as a team and there is huge motivation within the group to continue to grow and develop our support base, and just as significantly show the next generation of young players what is possible.

”We have big two matches between now and May 17th to focus on, but we can’t wait to step out at Aviva Stadium next month, feed off the energy of our supporters and be part of an occasion that will inspire more fans, more players and even bigger days ahead."

Before then, Ireland travel to Clermont this weekend to face France on Saturday night (KO 8.10pm Irish time) and welcome Wales to Belfast’s Affidea Stadium in Round 4 on Saturday, May 9th (KO 6.30pm). Tickets are available via Ticketmaster.