Ireland head to France ready to put World Cup learnings into action

Sam Monaghan lifts Ellena Perry’s son, Bert, during Ireland's celebrations following Saturday's Six Nations win over Italy at the Dexcom Stadium. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Ireland head to Clermont for next Saturday’s defining Women’s Six Nations third-round match buoyed by their win in front of a record home crowd at the Dexcom Stadium and believing they can claim a first win away to France.

The French enjoyed a 38-7 victory over Wales in Cardiff, pulling clear in the second half as they had done against Italy a week ago.

“Did you see the half-time scores last week and today?” said Ireland head coach Scott Bemand of France looking ahead to next Saturday’s game in the Stade Macel Michelin (8.10pm Irish time).

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France and Wales were level on seven points apiece at half-time at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday and led Italy 5-0 for the break on the opening weekend.

“Now, that could mean a couple of things: slow starters, loaded bench. But what we know are the things we took from the quarter-final,” Bemand added, referencing Ireland’s 18-13 World Cup last-eight defeat to France last September.

“The game that could have, should have, would have. Played again, if we play that 10 times, eight of them probably fall your way. So, we know we’ve closed the gap. We’re confident we can grow in our ability to fire shots on such occasions.

“But call it as it is, going over to France is one of the ultimate tests. It’s going to be an incredible place. People that have been to Clermont know it’s not a hostile environment, but the stands are steep, people are on top of you, people are going to have flags, there’s going to be a band. It’s the next layer for us now.”

[ Erin King happy with Ireland’s quick start against ItalyOpens in new window ]

All things considered, Bemand still believes it will be a close encounter.

“We’re now starting to talk about margins and not about occasions and coping. We’ve got to go over there and take our best game with us.

“Is it this year? Could be. Why not? We get our best game out there and we believe we’ve got the characters and the firepower in the group to do that. If it’s not this time, then we’ll go after it again next year, but we’re definitely closing the gap.”

Meanwhile, the top three in the URC before the 15th round all emerged pointless, whereas the next half dozen all had bonus-point wins, meaning just four points separate fourth to ninth.

Ninth-place Connacht had one of their greatest results, a first win over the Stormers in Cape Town, but remain a point outside the top eight after those above them claimed similar wins, including Munster, whose win over Benetton arrested their slide.

Leinster were the round’s big movers, moving above Ulster into third with Friday’s 29-21 win in Belfast.

“We were in Croke Park after round four,” recalled Leo Cullen after Leinster lost three of their opening four games. “If you offered us where we are at the moment, we’d probably have taken it.

“But it doesn’t matter. You can see teams get a little bit excited and a bit giddy this time of year and you have one bad performance and it all comes crashing down around you.”