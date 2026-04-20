Ireland looking for revenge against France in Six Nations, says Erin King

Ireland's Béibhinn Parsons celebrates with Emily Lane and Erin King after scoring her third try and her sides seventh try of the match. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

No defeat in recent times hurt this Irish team more than the 18-13 World Cup quarter-final loss to a misfiring French team in Exeter’s Sandy Park. Les Bleus were there for the beating. That was the semi-final, even one as daunting as facing England in Twickenham, which got away.

The Women’s Six Nations has also been one of the most frustratingly layered competitions in world sport for the last half dozen seasons. England have won the last six titles in a row, with France runners-up each time. Ireland have been third on four occasions in this time, including the last two seasons.

Berating France away for the first time in 13 attempts and ending a run of nine losses in a row is this team’s breakthrough target, all the more so after that heartbreaking World Cup quarter-final defeat.

Most played that day but others like new captain Erin King, were in the stands and she readily admits the memory of that clash is a motivator for this coming week.

“Yeah, to be honest, I think we’d be lying if we said it wasn’t a bit of a revenge game,” King admitted after Ireland’s emphatic 57-20 win over Italy at the Dexcom Stadium.

“We’re just that little bit more eager because of that. I suppose we showed in that game what we’re capable of and that we are able to compete with the top four in the world and break into that top two of Six Nations. It would be great to do it and put our talk into action.”

King had to sit out the World Cup after a serious knee injury, and it was a brave call by Scott Bemand to make the all-action, 22-year-old backrower the team’s captain. She’s also gone 80 minutes back-to-back and has no issues about doing so again in the Stade Marel Michelin next Saturday (kick-off 9.10pm local time/8.10pm Irish).

“I was playing in the Celtic Challenge and I got to build up my minutes through that. I played a few back-to-back 80 minutes, so I can’t complain.

“I worked really hard in rehab and I suppose it is paying off now. My body feels great and I’m just raring to go, getting stuck into training. We’ll regroup Monday and get stuck into it; fix the little learnings that we had out there. I think the squad is really excited to go for next Saturday.”

Bemand’s other selections were vindicated too, with Robyn O’Connor scoring a try on debut on a day when the Ireland Under-21s also beat their Italian counterparts.

“I call her a pocket rocket,” said Bemand. “She reminds me a bit of Jack Nowell, whereby she’s got footwork, evasion, she’s got a lovely fend. Bang! She’s a slightly different winger to what a lot of wingers are, just out and out gas.”

Beibhinn Parsons also scored an exceptional hat-trick on her homecoming and admitted it had been a more emotional day than she had anticipated.

“It was definitely like a dream come true, but I think some of them were left on a plate for me. So it was just a great day.

“The third try, I don’t know how many sets of hands it went through and showed the interlinking between our backs and our forwards, so it’s nice to see training transfer on to the match.”