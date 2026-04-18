AIL preview: Four Leinster teams contest Division 1A playoffs for first time

It is something of a landmark penultimate day in the AIL and perhaps a sign of the times, to quote the great man a decade on from his premature passing, that four Leinster teams contest the Division 1A playoffs for the first time.

Both the St Mary’s College-Terenure D6W derby at Templeville Road (2pm) and the Clontarf-Lansdowne game at Castle Avenue (4pm) will be streamed live on irishrugby+, and there is a provisional plan to delay the second semi-final should the first go to extra time.

In keeping with an unpredictable season it would be no surprise if both were one-score games. That’s the way it’s been this season between St Mary’s-Terenure as they’ve shared one home win apiece and underlining its status as the biggest rivalry in the Irish cub game, and this first meeting in the AIL knockout stages is a 4,000-plus sell-out. Both regular season meetings were captivating full-on games they were too and this will be no different.

The return of centre Myles Carey from the ankle injury he suffered in the Club International means Dan Goggin reverts to eight, while hooker Jack Nelson-Murray and winger Aaron O’Sullivan also return.

Similarly, Terenure’s Chris Cosgrave has also won his fitness race, while hooker John McKee and scrumhalf Griffin Culver are also restored. A strong bench features Henry McErlean, in his second comeback following a knee injury in preseason playing for Leinster.

Clontarf are missing Alex Usanov and Niall Smyth, albeit they have the best frontrow resources, as well as Alex Soroka along with a few other injured backs. But Leinster centre Hugh Cooney, man of the match in last season’s final, is back in the absence of Tadhg Bird.

Lansdowne have Hugo McLoughlin back on the wing, as well as the influential duo of Bobby Sheehan and captain Andy Marks, rested for the defeat in Con which ended a five-match winning streak a fortnight ago.

Clontarf have lost their last two matches but the champions are big-game hunters. They’ve also shared home wins, Clontarf by 20-17 and Lansdowne by 31-19 three weeks ago. Lansdowne will also be seeking to avenge a 17-15 loss in the semi-finals at Castle Avenue 12 months ago.

UCD and Trinity both have home semi-finals to set up the biggest “colours” game in AIL history next Saturday if they overcome Garryowen and Instonians.

UCD will be favourites, whereas although Trinity did the double over “Inst” and have lost only once since Christmas, the Belfast club are bringing a trainload of supporters with them before walking from Connolly Station to College Park as they seek a fifth successive promotion.

Tomás O’Leary’s Munster academy-infused UCC side will be favourites at home to Corinthians, though the latter will travel to Cork with freedom. Shannon entertain Dungannon in the other semi-final, each side having also shared close home wins while in 2A/2B, Sligo have something of a free shot away to Old Crescent, and although UL Bohs did the double over Clogher Valley, they only finished two points above the Ulster side.

Fixtures:

Energia All-Ireland League Division 1A semi-finals: St Marys College v Terenure College, Templeville Road (2pm); Clontarf v Lansdowne, Castle Avenue (4pm).

Division 1A/1B promotion/relegation playoff semi-finals: UCD v Garryowen, Belfield; Dublin University v Instonians, College Park.

Division 1B/2A semi-finals: UCC v Galway Corinthians, The Mardyke; Shannon v Dungannon, Thomond Park Back Pitch.

Division 2A/2B semi-finals: Old Crescent v Sligo, Takumin Park; UL Bohemians v Clogher Valley, UL 4G.

Division 2C semi-finals: Clonmel v Dolphin, Ard Gaoithe; Bective Rangers v Thomond, Energia Park.

Women’s Division Conference Final: Wicklow v Galwegians, Mullingar (1pm).