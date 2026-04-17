Connacht’s scrum must stand up to Stormers if they are to have any chance in South Africa

URC: Stormers v Connacht, DHL Stadium (Saturday, 12.45pm, Irish time, live on TG4, Premier Sports)

“The biggest lessons are, you just can’t give a pack that [number] of opportunities in the 22. The importance of your discipline out the field and the importance of minding the ball [is crucial]. We probably didn’t mind the ball well enough because when we did, we were, we were very good. We scored some great tries, and we hurt them quite a lot, but we must respect the ball a little bit more.”

Connacht assistant coach Cullie Tucker was reflecting on the province’s defeat to Montpellier in the Challenge Cup but could just as easily be describing the task that the Irish province faces in taking on the Stormers in Cape Town.

Many of the nuts and bolts are the similar, huge packs, powerful in the set piece, aggressive at the breakdown and with oodles of pace in the wider channels. The lessons from France will be applicable in South Africa. A primary one is not to concede easy access to their 22, especially opportunities from close range.

It’s easier said than done, especially with a Connacht team that looks a little light in experience behind the scrum. Harry West returns after injury, a promising and talented young player who has played most of his rugby, first as an outhalf and then fullback. He starts on the right wing.

John Devine (22), younger brother of scrumhalf, Matthew, has started one game in his five appearances or 131-minute total of his senior career. The underage international joins Cathal Forde in the centre, while Sean Naughton, who’s been playing more as a fullback, returns to the position of his youth, outhalf.

Hugh Gavin, who made his Ireland senior debut in Portugal last summer, has recovered from a shoulder injury and is set for action from the bench for the first time since December. On the flip side Shayne Bolton, another debutant on the Irish tour, returned following a 15-week absence last week, His clash with Springbok Damian Willemse will be interesting to watch.

The scrum education of Billy Bohan and Sam Illo continues with another honours paper and while there is no Frans Malherbe, there is no shortage of size in the Stormers eight. Top try scorer Sean Jansen (nine) has recovered from injury and Connacht are well served in the main both by the starting pack and the forward reserves.

Connacht are clinging to the coat-tails of the teams in the top eight as they face into match one of two in South Africa. The calibre of the opposition makes this a very tough ask. The Stormers will no doubt be keen to honour the memory of the late Chippie Solomon, team manager and hugely well-liked by friend and foe.

Stormers head coach John Dobson said: “Everyone at the club would like to celebrate Chippie’s life and make this a special occasion to pay our respects to someone who meant so much to us, but we will not let that distract us from the task on the field.

“This is a crucial game in the context of our season. It will require a focused and clinical performance from us as we aim to take a step closer to securing home advantage in the knockout phase of the season.” A point or two would represent a great result for Connacht.

Stormers: W Gelant; D Willemse, R Nel (capt), D du Plessis, L Zas; S Feinberg-Mngomezulu, C Reinach; N Mchunu, S Ntubeni, Z Porthen; A Smith, JD Schickerling; D Fourie, B-J Dixon, E Roos. Replacements: A-H Venter, O Kebble, N Fouché, R van Heerden, M Theunissen, P de Villiers, S Ungerer, W Simelane.

Connacht: S Gilbert; H West, J Devine, C Forde, S Bolton; S Naughton, B Murphy; B Bohan, D Heffernan, S Illo; D O’Connor, D Murray; C Prendergast (capt), S Hurey-Langton, S Jansen. Replacements: M Victory, P Dooley, J Aungier, J Murphy, P Boyle, C Reilly, J Carty, H Gavin.

Referee: F Vedovelli (Italy)