Connacht without Bundee Aki for URC trip to South Africa

Ireland international Bundee Aki is being rested for Connacht's two upcoming games and will not travel with the squad to South Africa. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Connacht’s ambition to make the URC top eight is on the line in South Africa.

Having missed the opportunity to advance in the Challenge Cup on account of their quarter-final defeat to Montpellier last Saturday, their focus has returned to the URC and a tough two-match trip to Cape Town and Johannesburg.

The time in the southern hemisphere opens against the Stormers on Saturday before they head to Ellis Park to face the Lions, all without Ireland international Bundee Aki, who is not part of the travelling squad.

Forwards coach Cullie Tucker says Aki is being rested due to “a couple of niggles and a lot of game-time under his belt”.

“We’ll have him ready for the last two games when we get back, and it’s a good opportunity for other centres on the tour as well.”

Also missing is outhalf Josh Ioane, who is going through return-to-play protocols having suffered a concussion.

“He’s had a couple of bangs, but is being very well looked after, so he’s going through those protocols. Every precaution will be taken, but he’ll be fine for the end of the season for sure.”

Acknowledging the test that awaits in Cape Town – the Stormers currently second in the tournament with 11 wins from 14 – Tucker says their opening game in South Africa presents an “extremely tough challenge”.

“Their line speed, the quality of their players, their scrum is obviously the best in the URC. Plenty of X-factor, plenty of power, as all South African teams do.”

But these fixtures are about getting points needed to make the top eight, he adds.

With Connacht ninth, 12 points off the Stormers, Tucker says the western province must be prepared for “multiple threats”, in particular, the Stormers’ forward prowess.

“Their scrum is a huge weapon in terms of getting them down the pitch – 60 penalties won this season in the URC, which is by far and away the most. And the back row is pretty significant as well – Deon Fourie, Ben-Jason Dixon, and then Evan Roos has been excellent in terms of getting them go-forward ball.

“But we know we need to stick to the system both sides of the ball. There’s going to be times we’re going to have to hang in there. It’s going to be very tough for the full 80 minutes, so we have to back ourselves as well if we want to be a top a team.”

Connacht are expecting to face an emotional response from the home side after the recent death of team manager Christopher ‘Chippie’ Solomon.

“He was a great character – more than 20 years managing the Stormers,” says Tucker.

“I think it’s more than 350 games which is an incredible career, you know, and he was always so welcoming to us when we are over there – such a gentleman and a representative of the Stormers. You know he’ll be sadly missed.”