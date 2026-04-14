Munster finalise deal to appoint former All Black Roger Randle as new attack coach

Roger Randle built up a strong coaching bond with Clayton McMillan during their time coaching together with the Chiefs in New Zealand. Photograph: Michael Bradley/Getty Images

Munster are understood to have reached an agreement with Roger Randle to become their next attack coach in place of the Bath-bound Mike Prendergast at the end of the season. An announcement confirming Randle’s appointment at Munster is imminent, with the former Waikato, Chiefs and All Blacks winger thus renewing his partnership with Clayton McMillan.

The latter served as head coach of the Chiefs for five seasons from 2021, by which stage Randle was already in situ as attack coach. The pair built up a strong coaching bond and helped guide the Chiefs to three successive Super Rugby finals from 2023 to 2025, when twice losing narrowly to the Crusaders.

Once it was confirmed that Prendergast was moving on at the end of this campaign to Bath – where he will work with former Munster head coach Johann van Graan – Randle immediately became an obvious candidate to succeed him as attack coach.

McMillan confirmed Randle’s agent had been in touch with Munster and that he was in contention to become the province’s next attack coach. He also stressed that Mossy Lawler would be retained on the coaching ticket.

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“There’s been people back in New Zealand that I would have worked with before,” said McMillan. “There’s people that I would have had a good relationship with through Super Rugby that are in Australia that have put their names forward. There’s Kiwis that are coaching in the Premiership that no longer have jobs.

“There’s an abundance of coaches out there but. . . do they have the skill set to come here and help us be better? Also, have they got the personality to work alongside Mossy (Lawler)? I think he’s a very intelligent coach with a big future ahead of him.”

The Irish Times understands Randle’s move to Munster is now a done deal. McMillan is under contract with the province until at least the end of 2027-28. In the wake of Scott Robertson’s removal as All Blacks head coach, McMillan made it clear he was committed to his job. Hiring Randle is further evidence of his commitment to the Munster cause.