UL Bohemian to face Blackrock in All-Ireland League decider

Chloe Pearse, pictured during last year's AIL final, scored a try for UL Bohemians in Saturday's semi-final win over Old Belvedere. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Reigning champions UL Bohemian and 2023 winners Blackrock College will meet in the Energia All-Ireland League Women’s final on Sunday, April 26th in the traditional Aviva Stadium double-header.

In this weekend’s semi-finals, UL Bohemian edged past Old Belvedere to win 24-17 at Annacotty thanks to final-quarter from Chloe Pearse and Eabha Nic Dhonnacha before Jess Keating’s try in the last play.

Blackrock denied Railway Union a third successive appearance in the decider final, triumphing 18-10. Both sides scored two tries, ‘Rock through Maggie Boylan and Lauren Farrell McCabe, while Caoimhe O’Sullivan Roche and Sarah O’Donnell were the providers for Railway, who were frustrated by the holding of an Ireland under-20 camp this weekend. A conversion and two late penalties from Ella Durkan proved the difference, earning Blackrock the win.

Meanwhile, Enniskillen RFC completed a historic season for the club, the men’s team emulating the feat of the women’s side this season in securing their first-ever promotion to the All-Ireland League.

The Fermanagh club, with former player Rob Baloucoune sometimes serving as backs coach, defeated Boyne RFC 46-8 in the Provincial Championship Final at the Palace Grounds. Chris Balfour, Henry Keys, James Trotter, Charlie Logan, and Steve and Sam Balfour scored their six tries, with Eddie Keys landing five conversions and two penalties.

Weekend results

AIL Women’s Division Semi-Finals: UL Bohemian 24 Old Belvedere 17; Blackrock College 18 Railway Union 10

AIL Women’s Division Conference Semi-Finals: Wicklow 62 Ennis 10; Galwegians 38 Ballincollig 5

AIL Provincial Championship Final: Enniskillen 46 Boyne 8