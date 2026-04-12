Bordeaux beat Toulouse to reach Champions Cup semi-final against Bath

Champions Cup quarter-final: Bordeaux Bègles 30 Toulouse 15

Reigning champions Bordeaux Bègles battled past Toulouse to set up a semi-final against Bath.

Toulouse, beaten by their French rivals in last year’s semi-final, had made a strong start at Stade Chaban-Delmas, but Bordeaux’s defence held firm before Maxime Lamothe powered over off a maul in the 23rd minute.

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The visitors made an instant reply from the restart when Yoram Moefana failed to catch the kick-off and fly-half Romain Ntamack eventually darted in on the right.

There was a stoppage late in the first half after Toulouse prop Dorian Aldegheri took out Damian Penaud as he kicked the ball on, making head contact with his shoulder. Following a TMO review, a 20-minute red card was given for the high danger challenge, with Penaud left needing a head injury assessment.

Matthieu Jalibert scores Bordeaux’s second try as team-mate Arthur Retiere takes a tumble. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Toulouse got themselves in front following a sweeping passing move across the line which sent winger Teddy Thomas racing clear down the right to take a 12-5 lead into the break. After Thomas Ramos had strengthened Toulouse’s advantage with an early second-half penalty, Bordeaux rallied again.

Matthieu Jalibert collected his own kick through just in from touch on the right before diving over. Toulouse were then briefly another player down when France scrumhalf Antoine Dupont was shown a yellow card in the 56th minute for a trip.

Bordeaux took control of the quarter-final tie when Ben Tameifuna barged over and Maxime Lucu landed a long-range penalty just after the hour. Any hopes of a late comeback were ended with six minutes left when Arthur Retiere touched down Bordeaux’s fourth try in the corner before Lucu slotted over another penalty.

Champions Cup quarter-final results:

Bath 43 Northampton 41

Glasgow Warriors 19 Toulon 22

Leinster 49 Edinburgh 31

Bordeaux Bègles 30 Toulouse 15