Leinster v Sale Sharks live updates: Leinster return to the Aviva seeking semi-final spot

Champions Cup quarter-final: Leinster v Sale Sharks, Aviva Stadium, 5.30pm – Live on Premier Sports 1

Leinster will be without captain Caelan Doris after he had a head knock during last weekend’s Round of 16 win over Edinburgh.

Andrew Porter is also side-lined with a pec injury which saw him depart last Sunday’s game at half-time.

Leinster's Caelan Doris during last weekend's game against Edinburgh. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Dan Sheehan fills in as captain alongside academy prop Alex Usanov in the frontrow.

“Alex has been great since he’s come into the team. In more recent times, you’re seeing him really kick on,” said head coach Leo Cullen of 23-yer-old Usanov during the week.

[ Dan Sheehan to captain Leinster against Sale with Caelan Doris missing outOpens in new window ]

Afternoon everyone! Welcome along to The Irish Times live blog of the Champions Cup quarter-final between Leinster and Sale Sharks.

The game at the Aviva Stadium kicks-off at 5.30pm.

We’ll be keeping you up to date with all the action, followed by a report from Gerry Thornley, as well as reaction and analysis from himself and Johnny Watterson.

Hugo Keenan will start at fullback for Leinster against Sale. Photograph: Will Morgan/Inpho

In the meantime, we’ll be running through some news and analysis to have you all set before kick-off.

Here’s how the two sides line out:

LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan; Tommy O’Brien, Garry Ringrose, Jamie Osborne, Rieko Ioane; Harry Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Alex Usanov, Dan Sheehan (capt), Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, James Ryan; Ryan Baird, Josh van der Flier, Jack Conan. Replacements: Rónan Kelleher, Jerry Cahir, Thomas Clarkson, Max Deegan, Scott Penny, Luke McGrath, Ciarán Frawley, Robbie Henshaw.

SALE SHARKS: Joe Carpenter; Tom Roebuck, Rob du Preez, Rekeiti Ma’asi-White, Tom O’Flaherty; George Ford, Gus Warr; Si McIntyre, Ethan Caine, Asher Opoku-Fordjour; Ernst van Rhyn (capt), Ben Bamber; Jacques Vermeulen, Sam Dugdale, Dan du Preez. Replacements: Alfie Longstaff, Ralph McEachran, James Harper, Reuben Logan, Jos Gilmore, Dom Hanson, Marius Louw, Alex Wills.