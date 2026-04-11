Leinster used to thrive in English tests but Sale clash spells danger

When Northampton beat Leinster 37-34 in last season’s epic Champions Cup semi-final, the effects were seismic and, arguably, are still being felt.

The result infused a heightened belief among many pundits across the water that, coupled with England beating Ireland at Twickenham two seasons ago and then finishing above Ireland in the 2025 Six Nations, the natural order had been restored. England ought to be Lions bulk suppliers again, they thought.

It was thus seen as something of an affront that Andy Farrell still picked more Irish than English players, all the more so when Leinster ultimately supplied 14 of the record 18 Irish Lions who took part in the Aussie odyssey.

All of this overlooked that Ireland had won three of four games against England in the last Lions cycle, including last season, and had won two Six Nations titles, including a Grand Slam, while winning a series in New Zealand and drawing one in South Africa. All were achievements beyond England’s reach in the four years since the last Lions tour in 2021 to South Africa.

But it also says everything about Leinster’s status in European rugby that the loss to Northampton was truly regarded as a shock. Before last season’s semi-final, Leinster had won 15 Champions Cup games in succession against Premiership opposition. This dated back to the pandemic-affected, rearranged quarter-final loss to Saracens in an Aviva echo chamber in September 2020.

Accordingly, that loss to Northampton seemed to rock the Leinster organisation and their fan base to the core, as evidenced by flat quarter-final and semi-final URC wins before they roused themselves to beat the Bulls in the final.

Although that season could not be regarded as a failure, nor could it be regarded as a success, such is Leinster’s magnificent obsession for a fifth star to add to the fourth won in Bilbao eight seasons ago. That desire has been compounded by defeats in four finals.

Time was, of course, when losing to Premiership teams, not least in the knock-out stages, was the accepted norm. Nothing illustrates Leinster’s rise from European lightweights to heavyweights more than their storied history against Leicester Tigers.

Leicester's Neil Back introduces himself to Leinster's Kurt McQuilkin in 1996. Photograph: Patrick Bolger/Inpho

They were Leinster’s first English opponents in Europe when the Tigers, with their lettered numbering and famed ABC frontrow, strutted into Lansdowne Road and swatted aside the home side by 27-10 in October 1996. Admittedly, the following September Leinster dug deep for a 16-9 in front of a sold-out Donnybrook in the province’s first statement win, but Leicester won the return in Welford Road 47-22.

Leinster completed a double in 1999-2000 when backing up another hard-fought and entertaining win in Donnybrook with a win at Welford Road, though by then Leicester were out of the running and fielded a weakened side.

More pertinently, after a semi-final in the inaugural 1995-96 European Cup – when the English clubs opted not to partake – Leinster only reached the knock-out stages three more times in the following decade.

Leinster lost at home to Perpignan in 2003 and were beaten twice by Leicester in quarter-finals, by 29-18 at Welford Road in 2002 and 29-13 at Lansdowne Road in 2005. The first was en route to Leicester winning back-to-back European Cups, as Premiership clubs won the trophy five times in a seven-year period – boycotting the tournament in one of the other two seasons.

After Leinster’s meek surrender in the 2005 quarter-final, Leo Cullen and Shane Jennings took a two-year segue with Leicester. It was a daring, unusual move for its time. In those two seasons in the East Midlands, the pair helped Leicester win a Premiership and reach a Heineken Cup final, before returning to Leinster and infusing the Michel Cheika era with much of the Tigers culture and professionalism.

Ironically but fittingly, when Leinster first reached the promised land by winning the Heineken Cup in 2009, it was Leicester they overcame in Murrayfield, with Cullen as captain.

Geordan Murphy had spent his 16-year professional career at Leicester and in advance of Leinster winning a quarter-final at Welford Road in 2022 he reflected: “I first met Leo as part of the Ireland Under-19 team way back in 1997. Since then we’ve played with and against each other down the years and I’m a great admirer of his.

“The fact Leo, along with Shane, broke out of the Dublin rugby environment and came to Leicester enabled them both to benefit from a different view. When they joined us, we hadn’t won anything for a couple of seasons.

Leo Cullen and Shane Jennings celebrate victory in the Premiership final with Leicester in 2007. Photograph: Clive Rose/Getty Images

“Part of the DNA of the Leicester club was, and still is, about winning trophies. They [Cullen and Jennings] had won one Celtic Rugby title before joining Tigers and then helped us to win the Anglo-Welsh Cup, the Premiership and reach a Heineken Cup final.

“When they went back to Leinster, I’m sure some of the Tigers mentality had rubbed off on them. Some of our training sessions were harder than games at the weekend and the emphasis on the forwards winning matches was huge.

“I think that gave them a steely edge they hadn’t had before and it was something we talked about after they had beaten us in the 2009 European final.”

Fittingly too, Leinster have met Leicester more often than any other English team. Leinster went into that 2009 final having lost five of the previous nine meetings, but that was the first of six successive wins over Leicester, whom they now lead 11-5 in their head-to-head record.

Their next most frequent Premiership opponents are Bath, whom they lead 12-2 in the head-to-head record.

Leinster have played Premiership teams 81 times in the Champions Cup, overcoming them on 60 occasions, drawing twice and losing 19, for a winning percentage of 74.07. Munster also possess a winning percentage, 62.3 per cent, and despite Ulster and Connacht having an inferior winning rate of 45.61 per cent and 27.27 per cent, overall the record of the Irish provinces against English clubs is in the black.

There have been 218 Anglo-Irish meetings, of which the Irish teams have won 132, with three draws and 83 losses, which equates to a winning rate of 60.5 per cent.

As a trivia question, of the 12 Premiership clubs Leinster have faced, the identity of the only one they have failed to beat comes as a surprise. It was London Irish, who rocked Cheika’s champions in the 2009-10 pool opener at the RDS by winning 12-9 and held Leinster to an 11-11 draw at Twickenham in the pool finale.

Brian O'Driscoll and Shane Horgan after failing to beat London Irish in 2010. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Another club who have since gone out of business, Wasps, also used to be tricky opponents: Leinster winning five, drawing one and losing four of their 10 clashes, including a 33-6 loss at the RDS 10 seasons ago, followed by an even more chastening 51-10 thrashing at Coventry’s Ricoh Arena in January 2016.

In the ensuing nine seasons, in 29 matches against Premiership opposition, extraordinarily Leinster won 27 of them, the exceptions being two particularly painful losses, both to Saracens, in the 2019 final in Newcastle and that 2020 quarter-final.

That run of 27 wins in 29 matches ended with that shuddering loss to Northampton, and one still cannot be sure whether that has somehow left Leinster damaged; their self-belief has not seemed quite the same since. By the same token, as this is their first knock-out match against English opposition since that day, it can validly be used as both a warming and a source of motivation

Granted, Northampton’s win should give Sale a little more inspiration than if they had been facing a Leinster side with 16 consecutive wins against English cubs.

“If you’re not quite on it mentally, you’ll get found out,” said forwards coach Robin McBryde this week after effectively admitting that mentally Leinster hadn’t been in the right place for that semi-final.

“Sale are full of quality players, well-coached, and they’ll come here with a spring in their step. They probably would have been encouraged by Northampton Saints last year in coming here and winning, so it just makes our work that much harder. We’ve just got to rise to the occasion, simple as that.”

Beginning on Saturday, there is still a very tough road to travel, and banishing the memory of last May’s semi-final defeat will be tough. Only winning in Bilbao again on May 23rd would achieve that. But re-establishing their supremacy over English opposition would be significant.

Irish teams’ record against Premiership opposition in the Champions Cup

Leinster: Played: 81. Wins 60. Draws 2. Losses 19. Winning percentage: 74.07.

Munster: Played: 69. Wins: 43. Draws: 1. Losses: 25. Winning percentage: 62.3 per cent.

Ulster: Played: 57. Wins: 26. Draws: 0. Losses: 31. Winning percentage: 45.61

Connacht: Played: 11. Wins: 3. Draws: 0. Losses: 8. Winning percentage: 27.27

Irish teams combined

Played: 218. Wins: 132. Draws: 3. Losses: 83. Winning percentage: 60.5 per cent