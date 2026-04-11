Costly yellows bring Connacht’s European journey to an end in Montpellier

Captain Cian Prendergast dejected after Connacht's defeat to Montpellier in his 100th appearance for the province. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Challenge Cup quarter-final: Montpellier 45 Connacht 22

Connacht’s Challenge Cup campaign with something of an unexpected whimper against a strong Montpellier side at Septeo Stadium.

Familiar foes in Europe, the home side held all the aces in this quarter-final, more clinical with ball in hand with Tom Banks and Billy Vunipola leading from the front.

Connacht knew they would have to raise their performance against the two-time Challenge Cup winners, but despite strong showings from captain Cian Prendergast, Darragh Murray, Cathal Forde and Seamus Hurley-Langton, it was not enough to halt Montpellier’s march.

First-half yellows for Dylan Tierney-Martin, Hurley-Langton and Shayne Bolton proved especially costly, allowing the hosts to open up a 26-8 lead by the break.

“The three yellow cards caught us in the first half,” conceded Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster. “Two (yellows) on the bounce in the first five minutes is hard against a team of Montpellier’s equality. Then it was 26-15 (at 50 minutes) and they broke us in the corner – that was the killer really.

Connacht opened the scoring on four minutes with a penalty from Sam Gilbert, put the early momentum was soon halted by their first yellow card of the afternoon. Tierney-Martin was sent to the bin after referee Christophe Ridley awarded a penalty try to the hosts, Hurley-Langton then receiving his yellow moments later. A second try soon followed for Montpellier through Christopher Tolofua for a 14-3 lead.

Although Connacht carved out chances through Bolton and Shay Mullins, they were unable to add points until the returned Tierney-Martin dotted down in the 19th minute to keep Connacht in the hunt. But yet another yellow card, this time shown to Shayne Bolton for a late tackle, once again halted their efforts. The result was an immediate try for Mohamed Haousas, followed eight minutes later by a converted try from outhalf Domingo Miotto for 26-8.

Connacht replied on the restart - Sean Naughton scoring after a penalty to touch, with Gilbert converting to narrow the gap to 26-15. There was to be no swing in Connacht’s favour though, as the home side again delivered through Auguste Cadot and Ali Price for a 40-15 lead entering the final 10 minutes.

A raft of replacements added impetus to Connacht’s cause, with Jack Aungier scoring in the 76th minute for Gilbert to add the conversion, but it was never going to be enough as Montpellier finished with a flourish, Valentin Welsh crossing for their sixth.

Montpellier's Florian Verhaeghe and Connacht's Darragh Murray. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

“What killed us more than anything else was the inability to keep possession repeatedly,” said Lancaster, assessing the nature of the defeat. “A couple of offloads in the second half that went to floor which gives them a scrum, a penalty and then a maul, and that all builds pressure.

“Defending with 15 makes a huge difference. We got back into the game, but used a hell of a lot of energy to do that. In the last 20 minutes, although we brought replacements on, we were chasing the game.”

However, he said he was delighted with his side’s “grit and determination”, adding: “Montpellier are a bloody good team.”

Connacht now turn their attention to qualifying for the knockout stages of the URC, facing a tough run-in.

“There’s a lot to do still, it’s going to be tough, but if you want to get good preparation, that was it,” said Lancaster.

“In some ways, while it is hugely disappointing not to progress (in the Challenge Cup), because we wanted to, we can now focus all our attention on the URC. Obviously with two huge games in South Africa, Munster at the Dexcom, and Edinburgh away we want to give ourselves the best chance to get into the top eight, which gives us a fight for the playoffs and a fight for Champions Cup rugby (next season).

SCORING SEQUENCE – 4 MINS: Gilbert pen 0-3; 7: Penalty try 7-3; 15: Tolofue try, Miotti con 14-3; 19: Tierney-Martin try 14-8; 29: Haouas try 19-8; 37: Miotti try, con 26-8; Half-time 26-8; 46: Naughton try, Gilbert con 26-15; 53: Cadot try, Vincent con 33-15; 70: Price try, Vincent con 40-15; 76: Aungier try, Gilbert con 40-22; 79: Welsch try 45-22

MONTPELLIER: T Banks; D Taofifenua, A Cadot, L Anyanwu, J Echegaray; D Miotti, A Price; B Erdocio, C Tolofua, M Haouas; F Verhaeghe, T Duguid; Y Camara, B Vunipola, A Becognee. Replacements: L Akrab for Miotti (46), C Tolofua for Verharghe, M Tauleigne for Cadot (both 59), B Vunipola for Echegaray (67).

Yellow card: Akrab (55 mins).

CONNACHT: S Gilbert; S Bolton, C Forde, B Aki, C Mullins; S Naughton, M Devne; B Bohan, D Tierney-Martin, S Illo; J Joyce, D Murray; C Prendergast (capt), P Boyle, S Hurley-Langton. Replacements: M Victory for Bolton (13-15 mins), J Carty for Naughton, J Aungier for Illo, P Dooley for B Bohan (all 48), J Murphy for Joyce, S O’Brien for Hurley-Langton, B Murphy for Devine (all 53), J Devins for Bolton (65).

Yellow card: Tierney-Martin (5 mins), Hurley-Langton (6), Bolton (27).

Referee: C Ridley (ENG).