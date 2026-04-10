Champions Cup: Bordeaux v Toulouse makes for a mouth-watering quarter-final

Saturday

Glasgow Warriors v Toulon: 3pm, Scotstoun Stadium – Live on Premier Sports

There will be added Irish interest in this tie because if Leinster reach the semi-finals Leo Cullen’s side will play either Glasgow in Murrayfield or Toulon in Dublin.

In their first-ever home quarter-final, in-form Glasgow come up against a team who may not be the force of the generational three-in-a-row side of 2012-15, but will still be a real obstacle to the Warriors’ ambitions of a first semi-final.

This will the fourth season running that the two sides have met, with Toulon edging Glasgow 30-29 at home in a pool decider last season. They were hammered 29-5 at Scotstoun two seasons ago, albeit when they were out of contention.

Toulon's Charles Ollivon makes a break during the Round of 16 game against the Stormers. Photograph: Federico Pestellini/Inpho

Both sides had narrow escapes last week, not least Toulon who beat the Stormers 30-29 after talisman Charles Ollivon held up Marcel Theunissen over the line in the game’s controversial last play.

They both make two changes. Franco Smith promotes Olujare Oguntibeju while Ben Afshar replaces the injured George Horn. Toulon recall fullback Melvyn Jaminet and Jérémy Sinzelle, who replaces ex-Munster centre Antoine Frisch, while Dan Brennan, son of Trevor, is recalled to the bench. Glasgow are 11-point favourites but it could prove more competitive.

GLASGOW WARRIORS: Josh McKay; Kyle Steyn (capt), Stafford McDowall, Sione Tuipulotu, Ollie Smith; Dan Lancaster, Ben Afshar; Patrick Schickerling, Gregor Hiddleston, Zander Fagerson; Olujare Oguntibeju, Alex Samuel; Matt Fagerson, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey. Replacements: Seb Stephen, Jamie Bhatti, Sam Talakai, Max Williamson, Euan Ferrie, Angus Fraser, Jack Oliver, Adam Hastings.

TOULON: Melvyn Jaminet; Gaël Drean, Nacho Brex, Jérémy Sinzelle, Setariki Tuicuvu; Tomas Albornoz, Ben White; Jean-Baptiste Gros, Teddy Baubigny, Kyle Sinckler; Corentin Mezou, David Ribbans (capt); Junior Kpoku, Charles Ollivon, Mikheil Shioshvili. Replacements: Gianmarco Lucchesi, Daniel Brennan, Beka Gigashvili, Matthias Halagahu, Zach Mercer, Baptiste Serin, Esteban Abadie, Mathis Ferte.

Referee: Karl Dickson (ENG).

Sunday

Bordeaux Bègles v Toulouse: 3pm Irish time, Stade Chaban-Delmas – Live on Premier Sports

There will be heightened interest in this game simply because these two French heavyweights are two ridiculously gifted sides with creativity and finishing to burn. Maybe it was partly down to the glorious continental weather, compared to stormy conditions closer to home, but both seemed to be playing a sport from a different world last weekend, scoring nine tries apiece and a collective 123 points in swatting aside Bristol and Leicester.

Yannick Brue makes one change to his starting XV, with blindside flanker Pierre Bochaton promoted from the bench in the Bordeaux backline, while Ugo Mola has promoted Argentinian Santiago Chocobares, a replacement last week, to start in the centre.

Eight of this Toulouse team featured against Ireland in the Six Nations, along with three from Bordeaux Bègles. The matchup at halfback alone will be fascinating, Maxime Lucu and Matthieu Jalibert against Antoine Dupont and Roman Ntamack, never mind Louis Bielle-Biarrey against Teddy Thomas, and the shoot-out between Kalvin Gourgues and France’s discarded record try-scorer Damian Penaud.

Toulouse's Matthis Lebel celebrates with Antoine Dupont after scoring a try against Bristol. Photograph: Matthieu Rondel/AFP via Getty Images

Probably the club match of the season to date. Interestingly, as well as being shown live on pay-per-view via beIN Sports, as with Toulon’s quarter-final in Glasgow, this mouth-watering clash will also be on free-to-air France TV.

BORDEAUX BÈGLES: Salesi Rayasi; Pablo Uberti, Damian Penaud, Yoram Moefana, Louis Bielle-Biarrey; Matthieu Jalibert, Maxime Lucu (capt); Jefferson Poirot, Maxime Lamothe, Carlü Sadie, Boris Palu, Adam Coleman, Pierre Bochaton, Cameron Woki, Marko Gazzotti. Replacements: Gaetan Barlot, Matis Perchaud, Ben Tameifuna, Tiaan Jacobs, Bastien Vergnes-Taillefer, Temo Matiu, Arthur Retiere, Hugo Reus.

TOULOUSE: Thomas Ramos; Teddy Thomas, Kalvin Gourgues, Santiago Chocobares, Matthis Lebel; Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont (capt); David Ainu’u, Peato Mauvaka, Dorian Aldegheri, Thibaud Flament, Emmanuel Meafou, François Cros, Jack Willis, Anthony Jelonch. Replacements: Julien Marchand, Cyril Baille, Joel Merkler, Joshua Brennan, Leo Banos, Théo Ntamack, Paul Graou, Blair Kinghorn.

Referee: Matthew Carley (ENG).

Champions Cup quarter-finals (all live on Premier Sports)

Bath v Northampton; Friday, 8pm, The Rec

Glasgow Warriors v Toulon; Saturday, 3pm, Scotstoun Stadium

Leinster v Sale Sharks; Saturday, 5.30pm, Aviva Stadium

Bordeaux Bègles v Toulouse; Sunday, 3pm, Stade Chaban-Delmas