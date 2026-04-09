Munster and Ireland prop John Ryan to retire at the end of the season

Munster prop John Ryan has announced that he will retire at the end of the season. Photograph: Dan Sheridan/Inpho

Munster and Ireland prop John Ryan has announced he will retire at the end of the season after a 16-year career in professional rugby.

The 37-year-old has played 256 games for the province and earned 24 Ireland caps. The Cork native also played with London Irish, Wasps and the Chiefs in New Zealand.

“I have enjoyed every minute of the journey but it’s time to hang up the boots,” said Ryan. “It has been a dream to represent Munster for so many years. It was also a massive honour to represent Ireland and to play at a World Cup.”

Munster head coach Clayton McMillan said: “Along with being a brilliant player, John is an outstanding team man and character who has added a huge amount to every environment he has been in.

“I first met him in 2023 when he flew across the world to join us at the Chiefs and the way he and his family settled in so quickly and became such an integral part of that group showed what special people they are.

“John and his family can take great pride in all he has achieved on the field. From playing at the top level on the international stage to making so many appearances for his home club along with experiencing different environments in England and New Zealand.

“He’s had a unique journey but it’s not over yet and he will continue to make a massive contribution to Munster Rugby on and off the pitch in his final months at the club.”