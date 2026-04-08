Irish-qualified prop Massimo De Lutiis signs new deal with Rugby Australia

Queensland Reds tighthead prop Massimo De Lutiis has signed a new three-year deal with Rugby Australia after reports linking him with a possible move to one of the Irish provinces.

It is understood that two or three of the Irish provinces had sounded out De Lutiis about the possibility of the 22-year-old switching allegiance, whereupon their interest in the Australian A prop was made public before any formal offers were made.

This fuelled a belief among well-placed sources both in Australian and Irish rugby that this could serve to improve a prospective new deal with the Reds and Rugby Australia. Sure enough, RA have announced that De Lutiis has signed a new three-year contract with the Reds.

De Lutiis is regarded as a seriously good prospect and played nine Super Rugby Pacific games for the Reds last season before injury curtailed his season and he has yet to play in this year’s campaign.

He qualifies for Ireland through a maternal grandparent but did play for Australia A in November 2024, meaning he would not have been eligible to play for Ireland until November 2027 if he had moved here. But, evidently and understandably, his preference was always to remain with the Reds and in the Australian system.