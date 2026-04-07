Leinster boss Leo Cullen wary of a Sale side with nothing to lose in Champions Cup quarter-final

Leinster's Tom Clarkson on his way to scoring a try during Sunday's victory against Edinburgh in the Champions Cup round of 16 at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Bryan Keane /Inpho

After Sale Sharks’ deserved 26-17 win at Harlequins on Saturday, head coach Alex Sanderson could not conceal his excitement about the prospect of going to Dublin for Saturday’s Champions Cup quarter-final – only the fourth in their history.

He likened it to a Test match and firmly expressed the belief that Sale could reach their first semi-final. All of this was said the day before Leinster actually beat Edinburgh 49-31 to set up the Aviva Stadium quarter-final, but no-one on the Premier Sports panel was of a mind to mention that.

Well adrift of the Premiership play-offs after an injury-ravaged season, this quarter-final is Sale’s sole shot at redemption. They were the round of 16’s only away winners and should have won by more. Indeed, they would have won by more had Dan du Preez not dropped the ball over the line in the 78th minute. Test centurion George Ford gave a masterclass in outhalf Cup rugby while Luke Cowan-Dickie scored twice off their potent maul but will miss out on Saturday through injury.

“They’ve top end performers as well, guys who have been around the block so they know what they’re doing,” said Leinster head coach Leo Cullen. “They’ll pose a proper physical test for us in what they lean into and their identity, which is hard-working, north of England. It’s about making sure our guys get to understand pretty quickly what that picture is going to look like.

“We can’t feed them life in the game, so we need to make sure we’re piling on as much pressure as we can to them at every opportunity. That’s the challenge for us with a short turnaround.”

Sale have considerable injury worries. Already without the Curry brothers, Tom and Ben (although there’s a rumour some injured players will be back this week), loosehead Bevan Rodd suffered a dislocated shoulder against Harlequins and Cowan-Dickie had his arm in a sling after going off with a suspected broken forearm.

“It’s throbbing a bit, but hopefully just a dead arm,” he said at the time.

Leinster's Josh van der Flier gets through a cluster of bodies to score a try during Sunday's Champions Cup round-of-16 victory against Edinburgh at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

For his part, Cullen confirmed James Ryan did some training last Friday “and Garry [Ringrose] is pretty close as well”.

Conceding 31 points against the team sitting 13th in the URC is not a good look. But Josh van der Flier sought to accentuate the positives as Leinster scored seven tries – one by himself – with some of their best attacking rugby of the season.

“There were plenty of opportunities in the first half and we took a few of them, but maybe could have forced it a small bit as well and that’s probably what led to a couple of the tries,” he said.

“I think it’s great to be in that situation. It’s all in our control. I didn’t think there was a huge amount out there that we couldn’t fix ourselves. To score as many points as we did was good as well. It was a funny game, we didn’t do a huge amount of defending but I definitely thought there were a lot of positives.”

Another aspect of Leinster’s performance that pleased Van der Flier was “how calm it was out there”. He added: “It was brilliant. Tommy (O’Brien) spoke at half time. Caelan (Doris) was really good throughout in the huddles. There was never a sense of panic, even when we had the disallowed try and they had another breakaway try and got a three-point lead.”

Another significant and timely plus was the 70-minut shift put in by Ryan Baird on his return from injury.

“He’s worked really hard all throughout and brought a great attitude to the week. He was calling the lineouts as well. I don’t know how they do that in terms of brain capacity; the amount of workload that takes.

“He was brilliant all week. He brought great energy, was really good in training and he was flying about the place. It’s great to see because I’ve been out myself and it’s a very hard thing to be out for so long. You sometimes have your mental doubts. To get back playing and go out and perform like he has is a credit to him.”