Leo Cullen taking the positives from Leinster’s mixed display ahead of Sale showdown on Saturday

Leinster's Joe McCarthy is tackled by Liam McConnell of Edinburgh during the Champions Cup Round of 16 match at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Leinster will have a short turnaround with which to analyse their often thrilling yet also loose and careless 49-31 Round of 16 win over Edinburgh before hosting Sale Sharks in next Saturday’s Champions Cup quarter-final at the Aviva Stadium (5.30pm).

The competition goes up another gear now. Leo Cullen’s team completed a stellar quarter-final line-up featuring the best two teams in the Top 14 and the Premiership, Scotland’s finest team as well as Ireland’s finest, along with three-time winners Toulon and the free-hitting Sale Sharks.

In Leinster’s half of the draw, Glasgow will play Toulon at Scotstoun next Saturday (kick-off 3pm). If Glasgow win, they will move their ‘home’ semi-final to Murrayfield, whereas if Leinster and Toulon both progress, Cullen’s team would be at the Aviva again.

Champions Bordeaux Bègles will host six-time winners Toulouse at the Stade Chaban-Delmas next Sunday. Also in that half of the draw, the Premiership champions Bath will be at home to the Premiership leaders and last season’s Champions Cup finalists Northampton at the Rec next Friday night.

In the Challenge Cup, Ulster will entertain Ronan O’Gara’s La Rochelle at the Affidea Stadium next Friday (kick-off 8pm), while Connacht will be away to two-time winners Montpellier at the Septeo Stadium, where Stuart Lancaster’s side were beaten 33-31 in the pool stages in January.

Having scored four tries but gifted Edinburgh three intercept tries in the first half, Leinster contrived to trail by 31-28 from the 52nd to the 56th minutes before turning the screw.

“There’s lots of positive moments in that first half from an attacking point of view. We score four good tries, but to give up three intercept tries, it’s highly unusual,” said Cullen.

“So, what’s the message in the half-time? You still need to go out with the same mentality about trying to attack, and you can’t go into your shell because we want to be able to play with a positive intent.

Leinster's Luke McGrath with his daughter Sophia after winning his 250th ca. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

“It’s making sure you don’t clam up and get too jittery because otherwise, what type of team are we? Everyone wants to see us go out and play in a positive way. It’s always a balance.”

Roared on by the home crowd, Leinster scored three unanswered tries to pull clear.

“It’s pleasing the way we keep managing to keep playing, but listen, there is a big ‘but’ in there because you give away three intercepts, like soft tries like that against quality opposition, you’re going to be made pay, and being made pay as in you’re going to be out of the tournament,” added Cullen.

“So, it’s a good reminder for us in terms of respecting possession, etc, making good decisions on the ball. But listen, it’s a knock-out game, we’re through to the next round, and it’s a great challenge for us now. Eight teams left in this competition, it’s a privilege to be still there.”

Sale sit seventh in the Premiership, with just three wins and nine defeats in 12 games, and are some 23 points off the top four playoffs, so the Champions Cup is now their main way of keeping their season alive. They were this weekend’s only away winner thanks to a 26-17 victory against Harlequins.

“We’re playing at home – that’s the positive,” said Cullen. “We don’t have any travel, but travel is sometimes a positive for an away team because it builds some of that siege mentality. I’m sure Alex Sanderson will be trying to feed that into his team.

That would be my experience of coming up against Sale and him as a coach over the years. Even with Saracens before that.

“Listen, they have a lot of pedigree in their group and they’ll be a handful. Winning away from home against Quins, just the manner of the way they did it. A physically dominant first half, so making sure our guys are ready for that type of challenge.”

Rieko Ioane scores Leinster's seventh try against Edinburgh. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Among the positives were Ryan Baird’s energetic return after a near six-month absence and Rieko Ioane’s best performance for Leinster which he rounded off with their last try after moving from centre to wing.

“You can see his athleticism out there, he has some great touches on the ball and hopefully he keeps improving. We’re seeing lots of that in training, his ability to finish is off the charts. We’ll see how we go.”

The one injury concern for Cullen is the shoulder/pec problem which forced Andrew Porter off at half-time. “My sense is it’s not too bad,” said Cullen.

Harry Byrne was also called ashore in the final quarter after a polished performance featuring seven conversions from seven, five of them from the touchline.

“Harry was cramping, that’s why he came off. Nothing too serious, [in a] knock-out game it’s about getting through and it’s tough on a six-day turnaround.”

“But we’ve got ourselves in a position where we have a home quarter-final and we need to make the most of it, because we were close to being really good today and we were really good in patches. But there were other patches where we’re making it more difficult than it needs to be.

“But, we’re getting there.”

Champions Cup quarter-finals

(Pool stage rankings in brackets, all kick-offs Irish time)

Friday, April 10th

QF 4: Bath (4) v Northampton Saints (5), The Rec, 8pm

Saturday, April 11th

QF 2: Glasgow Warriors (2) v RC Toulon (7), Scotstoun Stadium, 3pm

QF 3: Leinster (3) v Sale Sharks (11), Aviva Stadium, 5.30pm

Sunday, April 12th

QF 1: Bordeaux Bègles (1) v Toulouse, Stade Chaban-Delmas, 3pm

Semi-finals: May 1st-3rd

SF 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 4

SF 2: Winner QF 2 v Winner QF 3

The venues for the semi-final matches will be designated by EPCR.

Final: Saturday, May 23rd, San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao, 2.45pm

Challenge Cup quarter-finals

Friday, April 10th

QF 3: Ulster (3) v La Rochelle, Affidea Stadium, 8pm

Saturday, April 11th

QF 1: Montpellier (1) v Connacht (8), Septeo Stadium, 12.30pm

QF 4: Zebre Parma (5) v Dragons (13), Stadio Sergio Lanfranchi, 8pm

Sunday, April 12th

QF 2: Benetton Rugby (2) v Exeter Chiefs (7), Stadio Comunale di Monigo, 12.30pm

Semi-finals – 1/2/3 May

Semi-finals: May 1st-3rd

SF 1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 4

SF 2: Winner QF 2 v Winner QF 3

The highest-ranked clubs from the pool stage will have home venue advantage

Final: Friday, May 22nd, San Mamés Stadium, Bilbao, 8pm