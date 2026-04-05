Leinster offer up plenty of gifts to Edinburgh but take home the prize in the end

Rieko Ioane celebrates scoring Leinster's seventh try during the Champions Cup Round of 16 match against Edinburgh at the Aviva Stadium. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Champions Cup Round of 16: Leinster 49 Edinburgh 31

Analyse that? In a wildly loose game which at times almost felt like a pre-season friendly, Leinster actually produced some brilliant attacking rugby and also some ridiculously sloppy attacking rugby. They eventually subdued a freewheeling Edinburgh to complete next weekend’s heavyweight and tasty quarter-final line-up, in which they while host Sale Sharks, the only away winners in the Round of 16, back here at the Aviva next Saturday at 5.30pm.

Leinster managed to score seven tries and leave about four or five more behind, while also contriving to gift-wrap three of Edinburgh’s five tries as handsomely as any Easter egg.

They will have to be considerably more accurate next Saturday, yet there was also much to encourage their supporters into believing that Leinster are indeed shifting up a few gears for the business end of the season.

There was also the encouraging sight of Ryan Baird making an eye-catching and industrious return to action after almost six months out, although Andrew Porter was replaced at half-time. Jamison Gibson-Park is still purring and Harry Byrne pulled the strings impressively and landed all seven conversions, most of them from either touchline.

A strikingly sharp Rieko Ioane also looked more like the classy player he is.

A changeable Easter Sunday, which had seen hailstones in D4 an hour and a half before kick-off, gave way to fairly clear skies and a sunny evening, but the rugby was every bit as capricious as the weather had been during the day.

Leinster actually looked sharp in many ways. Their scrum and lineout were strong, their breakdown work clinical and some of their varied launch plays were well conceived. So frequently did they pierce the flimsy Edinburgh white line that they also concocted four fine tries in the first half and might have scored another quartet had they been more accurate with their passing.

Leinster's Jack Conan is tackled during the game against Edinburgh. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Yet, to the disbelief of a stunned home crowd, rather than leading by 30 or 40 points at half-time, Leinster were indebted to four fine conversions by Byrne for their 28-26 interval lead by presenting four tries to Edinburgh.

To concede one intercept try may be regarded as a misfortune; to concede two looked decidedly careless, but to concede three was downright reckless, as well as ridiculous.

Leinster had cruised into a 14-0 lead through two Tommy O’Brien tries by the corner flag. The first came 69 seconds into the game after Jimmy O’Brien came off his wing to slice through the Edinburgh midfield and from the recycle Byrne arced around a defender in taking Gibson-Park’s long pass before it moved through the hands of Hugo Keenan and Dan Sheehan for the winger to score. It looked like a training move against ghost opposition.

Leinster messed up two more attacks when Byrne and Ioane each failed to link with Gibson-Park and Jimmy O’Brien, before Leinster used a scrum penalty advantage to use the full width of the pitch, Ioane floating a beauty on the run for Tommy O’Brien to beat Malelili Satala with a flying finish.

Perhaps that lulled them into a false sense of security as their willingness to play close to the line and in their own half undid them. Jamie Osborne looped around Tadhg Furlong, in the centre channel, but the pass went to ground for Charlie Shiel to gather 35 metres out and score untouched.

Ross Thompson missed the half’s most kickable conversion but more than atoned with acceleration and footwork to beat Gibson-Park and Keenan in turn for a fine blindside try off a scrum 45 metres out before he converted from the touchline.

Then Sheehan sprung from a lineout maul in typical fashion only to be tackled short of the line, Gibson-Park went blind for Jimmy O’Brien to score sharply off Byrne’s quick transfer, the latter adding a third touchline conversion.

Thomas Clarkson touches down to score Leinster's sixth try. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

But within three minutes Osborne took the ball to the line inside his own half with little disguise and saw his pass to Gibson-Park stolen by Thompson for another intercept try.

Incredibly, not least to a disbelieving crowd, there was a rinse and repeat. Gibson-Park’s textbook tackle, Sheehan’s counter-ruck and Jack Conan’s jackal earned a penalty to the corner and after Tommy O’Brien carried hard up the middle to link with Osborne off another good strike play, two phases later Ioane fed Keenan for him to beat Satala with his footwork.

Hereupon, Gibson-Park wrapped around Byrne off a scrum inside halfway but Matt Currie picked off the ball to score Edinburgh’s third intercept try.

Leinster regrouped during the break, evidently vowed not to cough up any more intercept tries and went much more direct. But Josh van der Flier had a try chalked off for losing the ball before grounding, and Darcy Graham latched on to a deflected cross kick by Thompson to chip Gibson-Park and gather.

Thompson’s conversion hit the upright but, unthinkably, Edinburgh led 31-28 minutes, albeit for all of four minutes as Van der Flier powered over from Gibson-Park’s pass behind Caelan Doris’s decoy run from a Sheehan tap penalty.

Soon after, with Robbie Henshaw on at midfield and Ioane shifting to the wing, the latter beat Piers O’Conor on the edge and from another ruthless two-man clearout, Thomas Clarkson took Gibson-Park’s long flat pass to power over.

Ioane had the final say when Byrne and Gibson-Park, with a pass any centre would have been proud of, moved turnover ball to the All Blacks star and Graham bought his dummy hook, line and sinker.

The last ovation was for Luke McGrath in making his 250thappearance for Leinster.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 2 mins: T O’Brien try, Byrne con, 7-0; 16: T O’Brien try, Byrne con, 14-0; 16: Shiel try, 14-5; 20: Thompson try, con, 14-12; 25: J O’Brien try, Byrne con, 21-12; 28: Thompson try, con 21-19; 37: Keenan try, Bryne con, 28-19; 40: Currie try, Thompson con, 28-26; (half-time 28-26); 52: Graham try, 28-31; 56: Van der Flier try, Byrne con, 35-31; 63: Clarkson try, Byrne con, 42-31; 66: Ioane try, Byrne con, 49-31.

LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan; Tommy O’Brien, Rieko Ioane, Jamie Osborne, Jimmy O’Brien; Harry Byrne, Jamison Gibson-Park; Andrew Porter, Dan Sheehan, Tadhg Furlong; Joe McCarthy, Ryan Baird; Jack Conan, Josh van der Flier, Caelan Doris (capt).

Replacements: Alex Usanov for Porter (h-t); Thomas Clarkson for Furlong (58 mins); Robbie Henshaw for J O’Brien (61); Max Deegan for Conan (65); Luke McGrath for Gibson-Park (67); Ciarán Frawley for Byrne (70); Brian Deeny for Baird (72), Gus McCarthy for Sheehan (74).

EDINBURGH: Piers O’Conor; Darcy Graham, Matt Currie, James Lang, Malelili Satala; Ross Thompson, Charlie Shiel; Pierre Schoeman, Ewan Ashman, D’arcy Rae; Marshall Sykes, Grant Gilchrist (capt); Liam McConnell, Dylan Richardson, Ben Muncaster.

Replacements: Mosese Tuipulotu for Lang (31 mins); Boan Venter for Schoeman, Paul Hill for Rae (both 48); Freddy Douglas for Richardson (52); Glen Young for Muncaster (53); Ben Vellacott for Shiel (67) for Shiel (67); Jerry Blyth-Lafferty for Ashman (72); Jack Brown for Satala (76 mins).

Referee: Luke Pearce (RFU).