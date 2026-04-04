Leinster’s ability to rise from the canvas is admirable, but now they must land a knockout

The prize of another Champions Cup final in the San Mamés Stadium in Bilbao on Saturday, May 23rd ought to at least give Leinster some good karma in a competition that has only given them final heartache since they beat Racing 92 there in 2018.

That was a tough, taut final in which no tries were scored. Leinster won 15-12 after Isa Nacewa landed crucial penalties in the 74th and 79th minutes.

That was Leinster’s fourth success in the competition. Fast forward to the present day and it remains their only star in the last 13 seasons. But no team has a divine right to win trophies, much less this one, and not even Toulouse.

Since 2018, Leinster have exited after one quarter-final (when Covid negated home advantage) and two semi-finals, as well as losing four finals. This included three-in-a-row from 2022 to 2024, when losing by margins of three points and one point against La Rochelle, and after extra-time to a Toulouse side widely regarded as their greatest of all time.

A lazy barstool narrative has followed, suggesting Leinster are chokers for finishing second so often and the likes of Toulouse are mentally tougher.

Yet along with Toulouse, Leinster have reached eight finals, which is an achievement in itself. Of the others, only Saracens and Munster have contested as many as four.

True, Toulouse have won six compared to Leinster’s four. When the sides met in an epic final at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in 2024, there were several questionable decisions by Matthew Carley and his match officials. Even allowing for that, if Ciarán Frawley’s 80th-minute drop goal had been a foot or two inside the upright, Leinster and Toulouse would each have five titles. The margins are that fine.

There is merit in continually rebounding from so many near-misses. As James Ryan put it after that loss in 2024 against Toulouse: “What we said in the changing room was when you want to achieve great things, you always have the risk of failing greatly as well.

“Would I rather be in a team that tries to be the best team in Europe every year and risks feeling like this? I still would. That’s part of trying to do special things but, as I said, you run the risk of feeling like this. That’s the way it is.”

Leinster's James Ryan addresses his teammates during the 2024 Champions Cup final against Toulouse at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Winning four and losing four is hardly cataclysmic. The only multiple winners not to suffer defeat in a final are Wasps (two from two) and Toulon (three from three).

Every other finalist has had their share of grief. Clermont and Racing have each lost all their three finals. Biarritz and Stade Francais have each lost two of two, while Northampton have lost two of three and Leicester three of five. Like Leinster, Munster are two from four and Ulster one from two. Them’s the breaks.

That Leinster regularly are at home in the knockout stages seems to be derided as well. “They always play at home,” one writer across the water actually penned, seemingly unaware that the seedings for the knockout stages are merit-based. Them’s the rules and they’re the same for everybody.

Those home ties are hard-earned. For Leinster to win 31 pool matches in a row on the field of play – dating back to a 28-27 defeat in Toulouse in 2018 – is extraordinary and a tournament record.

Their last away knockout tie in the competition was a quarter-final in Leicester four seasons ago, after Montpellier had been awarded a Covid-affected 28-0 walkover against Leinster in the pool stages.

Uniquely, this is Leinster’s fourth season in succession to top their pool. If they beat Edinburgh in the round of 16 at the Aviva Stadium on Easter Sunday (kick-off 5.30pm) and overcome either Harlequins or Sale the following Saturday, they could face their first away knockout tie in four years against Glasgow in a Murrayfield semi-final on the first weekend in May.

Are we living in rugby's good old days? Listen | 35:02

Lest we forget, Leinster are fulfilling their primary role – supplying Team Ireland. But this has consequences, especially when the province was also the bulk supplier to last summer’s Lions Tour.

Coupled with their South African safari starting the season and quickly putting them on the back foot, and then the autumnal and Six Nations interruptions, it seems as if Leinster’s season is only now looking to move up the gears.

That would be ideal timing and with Andrew Porter, Hugo Keenan and potentially Ryan Baird returning alongside in-form Irish frontliners, they have enough quality to do so. Baird could provide the type of X-factor that has otherwise been lost due to RG Snyman’s bad luck.

Conor O'Tighearnaigh’s impact against Scarlets last week highlighted a good option in Leinster's secondrow stocks. Photograph: Tom Maher/Inpho

After fairly grim defeats away to Cardiff and Glasgow, there were signs of Leinster springing to life last weekend against Scarlets. Interpretations vary on that performance. True, there was no sustained dominance, they conceded seven penalties in the last quarter, there were further examples of players shooting up in defence and becoming disconnected, and they were still outflanked on the edges.

But players like Dan Sheehan and Caelan Doris look in good nick, and Conor O’Tighearnaigh’s impact in the last dozen minutes indicates their secondrow stocks are deeper than thought.

There was some good attacking rugby and tries, for even when on their 10-game winning run, Leinster lacked their normal fluidity. Historically known for an attack-minded brand of running rugby, when Joe Schmidt succeeded Michael Cheika, he vowed that Leinster would become Europe’s best passing and catching team. He was true to his word.

In achieving that goal, Schmidt didn’t seek to curtail Brian O’Driscoll’s offloading game and the three Champions Cup wins in four years – from 2008-09 to 2011-12 – were the golden years.

When Leo Cullen brought in Stuart Lancaster as senior coach after the inglorious pool exit and Pro 12 final loss to Connacht in 2015-16, the former England head coach had an equally transformative effect and some of Leinster’s rugby was joyous. With better luck, they could have won more than one Champions Cup in Lancaster’s time, albeit there were also four Pro 14 titles.

Maybe that frustration contributed to hiring the two-time World Cup-winning defence coach Jacques Nienaber to succeed Lancaster, which was very much Leinster’s call. The IRFU employ the four provincial head coaches, but thereafter the provinces decide on their backroom staff.

Undoubtedly, Leinster have placed a greater emphasis on an aggressive, outside-in defensive system since Nienaber’s arrival and the players have bought into this enthusiastically.

Yet it does feel like they have drifted from their DNA, even though the attacking stats have not been dissimilar in the URC, where Leinster averaged 4.45 tries per game in both Lancaster’s last season (2022-23) and Nienaber’s first. This was again healthy last season at 4.42 and just over 30 points per game.

Likewise, the defensive statistics had been in the ballpark of just over two tries and under 20 points conceded per game. There was a notable improvement in this area last season, when they conceded only two tries per game and 14.4 points.

Leinster head coach Leo Cullen (left) with senior coach Jacques Nienaber, whose appointment brought something of a culture shift to the province's playing style. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho

But this season’s averages in the URC have disimproved on both ledgers, with Leinster scoring under four tries and 26 points per game, while conceding almost three tries and 22 points per game.

The shift in emphasis from attack to defence has been more clearcut in Europe. In Lancaster’s last season, Leinster led every attacking metric in the Champions Cup by a distance. They scored a whopping 5.75 tries and 42 points per match, while conceding two tries and 15 points per game before a painful loss in the final at the Aviva Stadium to La Rochelle.

In Nienaber’s first season, Leinster scored 15 tries fewer across nine games when losing the final to Toulouse, while the defence conceded four tries less, albeit the same average of 15 points.

Last season was bizarre, Leinster scoring 15 tries in four pool games compared to 28 in Lancaster’s last season. Whereupon they scored 134 points to zero in beating Harlequins and Glasgow, only to leak five tries in a 37-34 semi-final loss to Northampton. It must still bug them.

Conceding five tries and 37 points, while making 69 per cent of their tackles, was a stain on Nienaber’s defensive system, albeit it’s always difficult to apportion blame to one coach, be it a head coach or assistant. Furthermore, Leinster’s main problem against Northampton was that they just appeared too lackadaisical, as if not in the right head space.

Encouragingly, the attacking numbers are similar in this European campaign, although the defence leaked 10 tries and 80 points in four pool games compared to five tries and 54 points last season, which will not please Nienaber.

However, this season it feels like the stakes are higher again. It’s not just whether Leinster can take any more heartache, while retaining belief in their magnificent obsession. It’s also that hiring Nienaber went so far off script and that this is also a beneficial segue for the Springboks before he returns to work with Rassie Erasmus for a third World Cup.

Rightly or wrongly, the tone of interviews Nienaber has given and pictures on social media of him socialising with his long-time friend back in South Africa, only reinforce that feeling.

Alternatively, of course, if Leinster win that elusive fifth star, and better still the double, the optics will hardly matter a jot. Not least to Leinster themselves.