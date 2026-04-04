Champions Cup round-up: Glasgow Warriors hold off brave Bulls to make quarter-finals

Glasgow Warriors' Stafford McDowall scores his side's fourth try during the Champions Cup Round of 16 match against the Stormers at Scotstoun Stadium in Glasgow. Photograph: Steve Welsh/PA Wire

Glasgow Warriors 25 Bulls 21

Glasgow won a gruelling Champions Cup Last 16 clash against Bulls to move into the quarter-finals.

With wet and windy conditions making life difficult for both teams at Scotstoun, it was the hosts who eventually prevailed 25-21 after a nip-and-tuck contest.

Handre Pollard’s penalty gave Bulls the first points but Glasgow grabbed the opening try in the 18th minute, Max Williamson barging his way over and Dan Lancaster converting.

Bulls retook the lead when Johan Grobbelaar ended a spell of pressure by going over in the corner, and a penalty from Pollard extended their advantage.

Back came Glasgow with a try through Jack Dempsey, but Bulls went in at half-time narrowly ahead thanks to another penalty from Pollard.

It was advantage Warriors after a try from Patrick Schickerling in the 57th minute and they looked to have wrapped things up when Stafford McDowall finished off a fine move, only for a converted try from Marco van Staden with three minutes left to reduce the deficit to a single point.

But a yellow card for Elrigh Louw allowed Adam Hastings to slot over a final penalty and clinch victory for Glasgow.

Toulouse 59 Bristol Bears 26

Toulouse romped to a 59-26 victory over Bristol to reach the last eight. The six-time champions ran in nine tries as the Bears were blown away in France despite a late fightback.

Bristol scored the first try in only the fifth minute through Fritz Harding but that kick-started a blitz from Toulouse, who crossed through Jack Willis, Peato Mauvaka twice and Kalvin Gourgues inside 20 minutes.

Matthis Lebel scored his first try in the 35th minute and teed up Gourgues to make it 40-7 at half-time before crossing again inside a minute of the restart.

Kalaveti Ravouvou took Bristol into double figures with their second try as Romain Ntamack was sent to the sin bin, but that did not stop Teddy Thomas scoring a quick-fire brace to extend Toulouse’s lead further.

Bristol could take some comfort from a rousing finish as James Williams sprinted away for an interception try before Noah Heward added a fourth late on.

Bath 31 Saracens 22

Bath turned to a quartet of their England backs to turn the tide as they edged into the Champions Cup quarter-finals with a 31-22 victory over Saracens.

Trailing 10-0 at the interval at the Recreation Ground, the hosts burst into life with tries from Henry Arundell, Joe Cokanasiga, Ben Spencer and Ollie Lawrence as they set up a last-eight appointment at home against Northampton.

Spencer’s 59th-minute finish of an audacious attack that began on their own try-line looked to be pivotal but determined Saracens refused to throw in the towel and were only truly beaten when Arundell ran in his second in the 80th minute.

Bath’s scrum needed rescuing after a humbling first half with the introduction of prop Thomas du Toit making the difference and the South Africa tighthead was named man of the match.

Toulon's Charles Ollivon celebrates with Facundo Isa after scoring his side's second try during the Champions Cup Round of 16 game at Stade Felix Mayol. Photograph: Federico Pestellini/Inpho

Toulon 28 Stormers 27

Three-time winners Toulon reached the last eight with a nerve-racking 28-27 win at home to the Stormers.

The Top 14 side made a perfect start at the Stade Mayol as Scottish scrumhalf Ben White slithered through for an early try. But the Cape Town-based Stormers came back with a penalty before lock Adré Smith piled over for a converted try.

The lead did not last long as a superb long pass from Argentina outhalf Tomás Albornoz found Gaël Dréan in space on the left. The France wing collected, cut inside and dotted down. Jurie Matthee’s penalty cut Toulon’s lead to 14-13 at the break.

Stormers reclaimed the lead when Warrick Gelant chased down replacement Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu’s through kick, recycling for number eight Evan Roos to crash over.

Toulon reclaimed their one-point lead with a converted try from Mathis Ferté and stretched that further when Fiji wing Seta Tuicuvu jinked his way through the South African defence 15 minutes from the end.

If Toulon thought it was all over at 28-20, Stormers had other ideas with replacement scrumhalf Imad Khan going over two minutes from time to narrow the gap to a single point.

With 19 seconds remaining Toulon’s All Black legend Ma’a Nonu, 43, collected a yellow and gave away a penalty for a dangerous tackle.

Stormers kicked for touch and launched a fierce assault on the Toulon line. Smith thought he had won the match with his second try but the video referee saw no clear evidence and Toulon got through by the skin of their teeth.