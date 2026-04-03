Matt Williams: How positive affirmations can give you buckets of self-belief

Toulouse's Thomas Lacombre reacts after scoring a try during the Top14 match between Toulouse and Montpellier last Saturday. Photograph: Matthieu Rondel/AFP via Getty Images

Some of the most important conversations we have in life are when we talk to ourselves. This concept of “self talk” is not new.

The stoic philosopher and Roman emperor Marcus Aurelius wrote: “Your mind will take the shape of what you frequently hold in thought, for the human spirit is coloured by such impressions.”

Sports psychologists tell us that if we purposefully choose to speak to ourselves using words that are “positive self-affirmations”, we can create a self-perpetuating righteous circle. By telling yourself that you have the tools to cope with whatever you encounter, you can build the tools to help you cope with whatever you encounter.

In the seconds before the Australian Rugby League player Adam Doueihi takes a shot at goal, he can be seen repeating to himself, “through the posts, through the posts ...” His success rate is a high 84 per cent.

For many years, I doubted the power of this process until I had to endure recovery from a shoulder reconstruction.

At the time, I worked in an environment with some excellent sports scientists. I was fortunate to have a rehabilitation coach who supervised my programme, who was an exceptionally talented professional. She had a “take no prisoners” attitude to the hard work she demanded from me and, like all good sports scientists, she enjoyed the pain she was prepared to inflict on me in the gym across the months it took to get my shoulder back to full health. To this day, I remain in her debt.

One day, nearing the end of the process, she told me to perform the exercise known as “the farmer’s carry”. This is when you hold a weight in each hand and walk for a set distance, as a farmer might carry two heavy buckets, hence the name.

On this particular day, she wanted me to carry my body weight in kettlebells across 25 metres and return. At that moment, I did not believe that my shoulder was strong enough for the load.

My coach was having none of this wimpish behaviour. She told me that my shoulder was strong because the surgeons had done their job and I had to believe that the rehab work she and I had done to my shoulder had it back close to full strength. My coach kept telling me, “Say to yourself, I am strong. In body, mind and spirit, I am strong.”

“Repeat it,” she would demand. “Say to yourself, ‘I am strong.’” Like all good coaches, she was guiding my mind into a positive space.

Cam Roigard of Wellington Hurricanes scores a try against Dunedin Highlanders on March 20th. Photograph: Joe Allison/Getty Images

What happened next changed my attitude toward self-talk. On that day, I carried only 25 kilos in each hand on my first farmer’s walk. A week later and I was carrying almost double that amount. Sports scientists will tell you that it is physically impossible to double your strength in that short amount of time. The reality was that my shoulder had recovered and was strong but my mind remained weak. Wrongly, I did not believe I was strong enough.

Saying to yourself “I am strong” is not a bragging macho statement. It is telling yourself that whatever life tosses your way, you will still be strong enough to cope.

The lessons my rehabilitation coach had taught me came to mind this week after I spoke with a close mate whose business had taken a hit from the economic turmoil created by the war in Iran. He had played a high standard of rugby and had coached professionally in Australia and Europe. A champion man; we talked about staying strong in tough times.

In his playing and coaching career, he had experienced the highs of winning and the pain of defeat. Getting knocked down seven times and, more importantly, getting up eight. Each time he had climbed back to his feet, he was just that bit stronger. As my rehabilitation coach had done to me, rugby had pushed him out of his comfort zone and into that uncomfortable space where deep learning occurs and wisdom is gained.

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That got us talking about how self-belief is the foundation of on-field rugby success.

Later, I checked on the tables of Super Rugby, the Top 14 and the URC. The three teams that are leading those competitions have the best statistics in both attack and defence.

In Super Rugby, the Wellington Hurricanes have scored 264 points and conceded only 98. In the URC, Glasgow have scored 362 and let in only 197. While in the Top 14, Toulouse have scored a staggering 795 points with the best defence in the competition, conceding 438. Setting up an astonishing points differential of 357.

Numbers like that can only be produced when players deeply believe in themselves, their team-mates, their coaches and the systems they apply in their tactics.

It is important to remember that belief does not guarantee winning. However, a valuable byproduct of possessing a strong belief is the ability to quickly recover after a setback. Bad days happen. The ball does not always bounce your way. Life can be cruel. People with a strong self-belief have the ability to put a defeat into perspective, park it and move on.

Glasgow's Gregor Brown is tackled by Clermont's Pio Muarua and Thibault Lanen during their Champions Cup first round match in January. Photograph: Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images

As the saying goes, form is temporary, but class is permanent. This weekend, teams with the most belief will prevail.

While Toulouse have totally dominated the Top 14, they have, uncharacteristically, lost two Champions Cup pool games. Despite these setbacks, they have a deep belief in their organisation and, in my opinion, they remain the team to beat in the Champions Cup.

At the end of our chat, my friend and I spoke of how our rugby experiences had taught us self-belief.

Getting tackled in the mud, possibly with the wind knocked out of your lungs and a scoop of dirt in your mouth, while gasping for air, is an uncomfortable situation. That’s the entire point. Rugby’s physical nature takes every player outside of their comfort zone and into a place where they learn about themselves. Which is why ancient educators created a physical game like rugby. We learn when we leave our comfort zone because that is where we find self-belief.

I still pick up some kettlebells and do a set or two of those dreaded farmer’s carries. Each time, I make sure that my internal wimp, who did not believe, is kept in check by whispering the wisdom of my coach’s words.

In these hard and difficult times, listen to her advice. Do not be afraid to keep telling yourself, “I am strong. In mind, body and spirit, I am strong.”