Conor Murray: Munster players should be focused on Exeter, not worrying about job losses

Munster head coach Clayton McMillan will be focusing on getting a result at Sandy Park against Exeter, with all talk of voluntary redundancies pushed to the back of his mind. Photograph: Inpho/Steve Haag Sports/Darren Stewart

Munster is a family club. It is part of the community and its impact is felt across the province.

The academy draws talent from all six counties in the province, with fresh blood rising out of places like Cobh (the Edogbo brothers) and hurling strongholds like Loughmore, Co Tipperary (Brian Gleeson).

That’s what the squad should be tapping into this week. Pride of place. Nothing else. I hope that has been relayed to the players and to head coach Clayton McMillan from the higher-ups.

It’s the business end of the year. Seasons are on the line across all four provinces as European rugby enters the knockout rounds.

Hopefully the focus next week will be on the rugby, not off-field issues, as Leinster progress in the Champions Cup and at least two Irish teams make the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

The talk around Munster has focused on the news of voluntary redundancies, but it is unfair on the players to shoulder that burden against Exeter in the last 16 of the Challenge Cup.

Speaking from experience, Sandy Park is one of the toughest places to win a game of rugby in the northern hemisphere.

Sean Edogbo is a success story for the Munster academy, as is his brother Edwin. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Even with La Rochelle and Ulster swimming in the same waters, this must be viewed as an opportunity to win silverware.

Nobody should think they are playing to save the jobs of their colleagues and, in many cases, their friends.

Tadhg Beirne, Jack Crowley and Craig Casey, as the established Ireland internationals, will lead the team the best way they know how. By being themselves. Craig struck an inspirational chord when he spoke to the media from Pretoria last weekend. Turning a 45-0 loss to the Sharks into a 34-31 defeat to the Bulls took some amount of grit.

There are tough times ahead, sure. There is no getting away from that.

Mike Prendergast is a serious loss to any coaching ticket. I loved being coached by Mike, loved how he wanted us to play. He interviewed for the top job but it went to McMillan, a New Zealander with an impressive CV.

Prendergast leaves next season and McMillan’s playing budget will be impacted by the financial issues. It puts an emphasis on Munster to keep producing talent from within the schools and the clubs.

The imminent job losses create an awful situation for everyone involved in the University of Limerick setup, where Munster has a base. The older heads will have enough experience to compartmentalise stuff that is beyond their control. The younger lads are just mad for road. They’ll follow Tadhg’s lead.

Tadhg Beirne will be key to Munster's chances against Exeter in the Challenge Cup. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

There is always an expectation on Munster to show up against a big English club like Exeter. Down the southwest coast of England, they have a similar ethos to us.

In my 16 seasons in the red jersey we found ourselves in plenty of backs-to-the-wall situations across the water, as well as in France and even in South Africa.

I know this group. They won’t lack for commitment or direction from McMillan, Prendergast and Denis Leamy in the stand.

This has been a tough campaign. But, win or lose, when is it ever easy?

[ Munster Rugby has been mismanaged for years. The chickens are now coming home to roostOpens in new window ]

I expressed genuine frustrations in my autobiography, Cloud Nine, about how Munster was being run. I am so proud of being a one-province man for my entire career. It gave me a unique perspective of the entire operation.

My concerns around how Munster went about its business came from a place of wanting the setup to improve. We always talk in Irish rugby about leaving the jersey in a better place than how we found it. I hope I did that, as Casey is now wearing number nine and living his dream as the starting scrumhalf.

Jack Crowley's experience is important in a struggling Munster team. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

In the book, I brought attention to the penny-pinching that was going on for years. That was my view. I was desperate to bring a third European title back to Thomond Park. There were some signings – not the majority of them, but some – that fell short of the standard set by men like Damian de Allende and CJ Stander.

It’s a high bar.

Everyone could see the coaching churn going back years. I’d have done a disservice to myself but most of all to Munster – the team I grew up supporting long before I entered the academy – If I’d glossed over what was going on.

It goes without saying that I don’t know what has happened since I retired last season. And I’ve never worked in the accounts department. But the financial issues were no secret.

Munster need to be more united than ever to put the off-field issues of the past week behind them. Photograph: Bryan Keane/Inpho

Some off-field obstacles, like the Cork-Limerick divide forcing stalwarts like Peter O’Mahony and Stephen Archer to commute from one city to the other, appear to have been addressed.

Additionally, winning a URC title down in Cape Town against the Stormers in 2023 should stand the test of time.

Munster players, coaches, staff and fans expect to be competing for trophies every year. That is the standard set by the first generation of professional players in the early 2000s.

[ Bruising Bulls clash leaves Munster with just one survivor in the pack for Exeter tripOpens in new window ]

My opinion remains the same: over the past decade we could have achieved more if there had been one head coach in place and the foreign signings made contributions comparable to the impact of, say, Stander. Or even further back to Jim Williams, Doug Howlett and Rua Tipoki. That’s the calibre of player needed of Munster are to return to European finals.

Everything I highlighted was done to enhance Munster rugby. Now is the time for visible leadership. On and off the pitch.