Munster plan return to Páirc Uí Chaoimh for Champions Cup fixture next season

Munster have confirmed that they plan to host another Champions Cup pool fixture at Páirc Uí Chaoimh next season, subject to GAA approval, if the province qualifies for the competition by finishing in the top eight of this season’s URC and/or winning the Challenge Cup.

Last December, Munster’s first Champions Cup fixture at Páirc Uí Chaoimh drew a crowd of 36,208, a record for a Champions Cup game in Munster, although the atmosphere was subdued for a laboured 31-3 bonus-point win over a second-string Gloucester.

Previous Munster games at Páirc Uí Chaoimh were completely sold out with attendances of over 40,000. The 41,400 attendance for the Munster v South Africa A game in November 2022 was a record crowd for rugby in the province.

With four rounds remaining in the regular URC season, Munster sit seventh in the table, two points above Connacht in ninth place, whom they meet in the Dexcom Stadium in the penultimate round on May 9th.

Having failed to qualify for the knock-out stages of the Champions Cup, Munster are away to Exeter in the Challenge Cup Round of 16 next Saturday and to reach the final will likely be away from home in every round.