Rieko Ioane: ‘I needed Leinster to get me out of my comfort zone and grow my game’

At 29, Rieko Ioane may be at the first crossroads of his stellar career. What motivates him above all else is regaining his place in the All Blacks team and being part of one that, next year, ends a 12-year wait for another World Cup. Leinster is a means to that end, albeit one with its own importance to him.

In keeping with their high-achieving, global profile Leinster have developed a reputation for eyebrow-raising captures, including Felipe Contepomi, Rocky Elsom, Brad Thorn, Isa Nacewa, RG Snyman, Jordi Barrett and more.

Of course, none has been more eye-catching than Snyman, given he was seeing out his time with Munster, where they had decided not to renew his contract, when his move to Leinster came to light.

But this one wasn’t far behind. Ioane to join Leinster? Really? Let’s just say, there had been history. So, why Leinster?

“I just wanted something challenging and Leinster provided that opportunity. Who knows, it might’ve been a bit easier to go to Japan, but over here we’re playing all over Europe and we’re playing South Africans regularly.

“That will only grow my game as a footy player. It would’ve been, in my view, an easy option to go to Japan but keeping footy in the forefront of my mind, I needed something to get me out of my comfort zone and to grow my game.”

Perception and reality can be curiously different. When he crosses the white line, Ioane is certainly not the shy and retiring type, but he generally keeps a relatively low profile outside of his own social media account.

Rieko Ioane meets Luke Northmore and Cadan Murley during Leinster's Champions Cup clash with Harlequins in December. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

It’s also his first time living outside of Auckland and away from family and friends.

“That’s been an adjustment. But the boys have been so welcoming here and on the rugby side, it’s just learning to play a totally different style, adjusting to different gamelans, language, talking and day-to-day stuff on a rugby pitch is definitely a lot different to back home. But I’ve loved it so far.”

The biggest on-field difference he’s discovered has been the athletic profile.

“Back home, we tend to have bigger-sized athletes, so we play around the use of that, whereas over here, there’s a lot of passing and handling of the ball, which is what I enjoy. That’s obviously dictated very much by the weather, which hasn’t been too great in our recent games.”

Even when Leinster were on their 10-game winning run before recent losses to Cardiff and Glasgow they were not humming as they usually do, and hence the same could be said about Ioane.

But with the Champions Cup knock-out stages looming next Sunday against Edinburgh at the Aviva Stadium, he believes there is “definitely more to come” from him and the team.

Rieko Ioane with fans after Leinster's win over La Rochelle in January. Photograph: Morgan Treacy/Inpho

“I think there was an adjustment period, but I’m happy with how that first block started. Obviously, the game against Cardiff wasn’t great and again last week in Glasgow, so [we are] looking to get that right again next time we play.

“But I’m keeping in close contact with the coaches, with Swifty [Tyler Bleyendaal], Leo [Cullen] and Jacques [Nienaber]. They’re happy with the trajectory I’m at and I just need to make sure that, God willing, I’m around at finals time and that not only myself but the team is firing.”

He’s been here 2½ months, and lives in Donnybrook. His fiancee, Dione Iusitini, spent Christmas in Dublin but is now at home minding their cats Kaisa (a black and white tabby) and Yone (an all black cat, naturally) and their two French bulldogs.

“The cats bully them. They’re lovers, not fighters.”

His parents will visit soon. His father, Eddie Ioane, was born in Samoa, for whom he played as a lock, notably in their memorable 1991 Word Cup campaign. He inherits his Maori roots from his mum, Sandra Whiongi, who was also a lock for the Black Ferns.

The third of five, behind sister Raphael and brother Akira, and before sister Reijn and brother Morere, there was never much doubt he would play rugby, though “there was no pressure either”, not least as Akira paved the way with Auckland, the Blues, the New Zealand Maoris, the New Zealand Sevens and the All Blacks.

Ioane reckons he was four or five when he first played, barefoot, in Ponsonby Rugby Club, and he came through the famed Auckland Grammar School as an outside centre of some repute, captaining the New Zealand schools side.

Rieko Ioane scores one of his 39 tries for New Zealand, against Wales last November. Photograph: Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Having an older brother (by two years) helped to toughen him up and set an example.

“Yeah, we had our fair share of backyard battles. Very one-sided,” he admits with a rueful laugh. “But it worked out in the end.”

Akira was also a trailblazer, breaking into professional rugby with the NZ 7s straight out of school. “That helped me realise that the dream’s attainable.”

It was through Akira that Ioane met the legendary NZ Sevens coach Gordon Tietjens while still playing schools rugby. Tietjens invited Ioane for trials and picked him in New Zealand’s Sevens squad through to the 2016 Olympics in Rio. At 19, he was simply awestruck.

“It was crazy, yeah,” Ioane recalls with a smile. “I’ve got a photo of me and Michael Phelps, and one with [Rafael] Nadal. Went to the Team USA basketball. Playing was cool, but I was more focused on what was happening around the village. If I had my time back again, I probably would have focused more on the rugby. But it was such an awesome experience.”

Ione made his Auckland debut at 17, Blues debut at 18 and All Blacks debut at 19, and another huge influence was his first coach at the Blues, Tana Umaga, who gave him his breakthrough on the wing before moving him to his favoured 13 role.

“Ever since then, throughout my whole career, and until now, I’m still in real close contact with Tana. He’s still a mentor.

“I’ve been around only a certain few that are born to lead, and in a room, everyone looks to them, whether they want them to or not. I think Tana has that way about him. Outside of all the accolades, he’s just a good man. An honest family man and someone that gives a lot of time to you. I’m grateful that we have the relationship we do.”

Rieko Ioane was willing to listen to most postmatch analysis after New Zealand's win over Ireland at the 2023 World Cup. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images

Ioane scored a try on his All Blacks debut off the bench against Italy in November 2016, in between Ireland’s historic first win over the All Blacks and their angry revenge mission in the Aviva a fortnight later.

Ioane played in the second leg of a triple header that famous day in Chicago, as part of a Maori All Blacks team that beat the USA.

“The feeling of history wasn’t so good for us sitting in the stand,” he says, “especially going to that review on the Monday. Oh man!”

In any event, he’s been part of a new era in the Ireland-New Zealand rivalry – ie a real rivalry – and he sounds convincing when maintaining this is a good thing.

“World rugby at the minute is so competitive and on any given day, any team can beat anyone. You’ve seen it in the Six Nations. World rankings mean nothing on a Saturday. It’s so good because it tests the best teams and tests if you are the best team. And it’s a lot of fun to play.”

Ioane has enjoyed a hugely successful career, earning 88 Test caps for the All Blacks in which he has scored 39 tries, and has been part of five Rugby Championship-winning teams and the Blues’ Super Rugby triumph in 2024.

The box that needs ticking the most is next year’s World Cup, after playing just twice at the 2019 tournament and being a losing finalist in 2023.

“I’m definitely keen to get there. It’s no easy journey and things have already happened. But, yeah, it would be such an awesome feeling.”

Scott Robertson, since departed, left Ioane out of the All Blacks 23 for two of last year’s Rugby Championship games, recalling him to the bench for the last, and Ioane only played in one of their November Tests.

“It sucks not playing, but I always kept an open mind. I was confident in my ability to cover wing and I was super confident in my ability to cover midfield. That’s where I want to play. That’s where I want to be while having the ability to cover both, but things in that championship played out that way.

“It was disappointing, but you can’t drop your lip. You’re still an All Black, whether you’re in the 23 or not. So, prepping the boys and making sure we had the best prepared team come Saturday ended up being my job. That’s just footy. Selection’s not up to you in a way.”

Ioane believes his stint with Leinster will make him a batter player, and working with Nienaber has been a bonus.

“It’s my first time being coached by a South African and I’ve enjoyed Jacques, although some of the stuff he says I can’t really understand,” says Ioane wryly.

“I’ve loved having him as a coach, and he’s priceless in this environment, his passion for defence, something I pride myself on. He just loves it, and honestly, you’d get him in a room and he could talk for two hours about one instance, and how willing he is to make the players and the team better is awesome.”

When Ioane goes back to Auckland he hopes to do so with a winners’ medal or two, and more besides.

“The thing this team’s aiming for is definitely to achieve the double. But when I get home, I want 30/40 new mates that I wouldn’t have had anywhere else, that they trust me and I’ve enjoyed my time here, and my family’s seen different parts of the world that they wouldn’t normally.

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“But on the field, yeah, we definitely want to do the double.”