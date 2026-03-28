Munster players need to learn tackle is not what you take fishing

Let me talk to you about Newton’s law of inertia.

Now I know that scientific theory is not a common topic in the sports section of this esteemed journal, but rugby must be the only game in the world that has a significant section of its law book inspired by the teachings of a 17th-century Cambridge scholar who was sent for a head injury assessment after a direct blow to his melon by an apple.

Although Isaac Newton was a polymath – an expert across a wide range of subjects such as astronomy, physics and mathematics – never in his wildest fancies could he have imagined that one of his physics theories would affect every rugby match ever played.

Newton tells us that, “A moving object [eg, a rugby ball – my example, not Newton’s.] will continue moving in a straight line, at a constant speed, unless a force slows it down.” So when the Italian outside centre Tommaso Menoncello made a clean break at the Aviva a few weeks ago, running at approximately 25km/h, the ball he was carrying was moving at the same speed. So when he passed it to his winger Louis Lynagh, the ball travelled forward across the ground at 25km/h.

What happened around the 1870s now comes into play.

That was when some former students of Rugby School began codifying our game’s law book. One of them, most likely a prop, must have been a science geek because our law book takes into account Newton’s law of inertia as it states that a forward pass only occurs when “a player propels the ball towards their opponents’ dead-ball line.”

Meaning that even if the ball travels forward because of inertia, a pass is legal, as long as the passer does not propel the ball towards their opponent’s dead-ball line. Because of Newton’s law of inertia, rugby’s laws make it clear it is possible for the ball to travel forward and not be ruled a forward pass.

Louis Lynagh's try for Italy against Ireland should not have been ruled out, according to some Isaac Newton readers. Photograph: Billy Stickland/Inpho

Proof that at one point in history, our lawmakers were highly intelligent people doing what was right for the good of the game. Sadly that was nearly two centuries ago.

In my opinion, Menoncello’s pass should have been ruled as legal and Lynagh’s try should have been awarded. If it were, then Italy would have been thrust forward with momentum and Ireland’s win would have been in doubt.

As spring blooms, every club team in the north is fighting to harness the centre piece of Newton’s law of inertia. Momentum is everything.

One week out from the Champions Cup (awful) Round of 16 and once again it is Leinster, under the calm and careful guidance of Leo Cullen, who are the best positioned of the Irish provincial teams.

This year, instead of being front runners, Leinster are coming around the final curve in the unfamiliar position of one wide and one back. The men in blue are happily watching the pressure that is usually on them clamp on to the shoulders of others.

Leo Cullen must be looking forward to getting some of his top players back. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho

With almost his entire team selected on last year’s Lions tour, the first three-quarters of this season have been more than difficult for Cullen to manage. As the business end of the season approaches, a string of top internationals who have been absent with injury or national team duties look poised to return. When they return, Leinster will once again be a formidable outfit.

I hope it is simply a bunch of old guys getting it wrong, but I have not spoken to a single former Leinster player who is not concerned with the club’s defensive system, which is still leaving huge tracts of space out wide unmarked, especially from scrum set plays. Space that good teams will exploit, as Northampton did in last year’s Champions Cup semi final.

Ulster, under Richie Murphy’s leadership, have performed exceptionally well this season. However, the loss to Connacht is exactly what the Ulstermen did not need. An end-of-season drop in performance often accompanies a coaching regime that has introduced great change. Players get mentally tired. Momentum is all about what is happening in the most important six inches in the game – the space between the players’ ears.

Belief fuels momentum and winning creates belief. While taking nothing away from the exceptional progress Ulster have made this season, their match against Zebre this week is hugely important. Ulster can go deep into the final weeks of the Challenge Cup, but momentum is essential when it comes to creating a winning-finals run. They need an injection of energy with a top-line performance in Italy.

Stuart Lancaster’s Connacht remain a work in progress. They are capable of excellent performances as they displayed against Ulster, but like all developing teams, they are also capable of some shockers.

Munster head coach Clayton McMillan with mental skills coach Cathal Sheridan in Thomond Park this week in advance of their team's meeting with Zebre. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Unlike Munster, who started the season being consistently excellent and are now in the fog of being consistently awful. Like every team that hits hard times, it is all about their defence. No defensive system works if players miss tackles and recently the Munster players seem to think that tackle is what you take fishing.

[ Munster head coach Clayton McMillan acknowledges ‘challenging times’ on and off pitchOpens in new window ]

Coach Clayton McMillan’s first season at the club has contained a huge number of lessons. Like all of us who have travelled north from Super Rugby, McMillan is learning that Irish teams often have to be taken backwards to rediscover their foundational skills before they can climb the ladder.

I expect Munster’s next off-season to be one the players will remember for all the wrong reasons. Pain, hard work and attitude adjustment through physicality are the only remedies for teams whose defence is not at the required standard. Munster’s season is not yet over, but without a huge change in their passion and desire to tackle, it will be soon.

Unlike Newton’s law of inertia, in rugby, momentum works both ways. It can accelerate success and turbocharge decline. For all the Irish provinces, the momentum created over the next two weekends, positive or negative, may well determine how their seasons will be judged.