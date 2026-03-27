Crunch time looms for Leinster in Champions Cup and URC

This week at Leinster, the talking heads of assistant coach Tyler Bleyendaal, hooker Dan Sheehan and Irish fullback Jamie Osborne could not have been more chilled after losing to Glasgow last weekend, and to Cardiff before that in the United Rugby Championship (URC).

Sheehan and Osborne were not involved in either of the defeats; their recent memories perhaps still ringing with the thrill of a Triple Crown win. Their attitude was quietly but firmly defiant about Leinster’s prospects.

Neither of the players had been back with the club since Andy Farrell brought them together for the pre-Six Nations Irish camp in January. Theirs was a uniquely Ireland squad positivity, with belief in their Leinster team-mates. Given their status as reigning champions, it was a reasonable position.

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Still, all is not perfect around the training pastures of UCD as Leinster have taken on a brittle, vulnerable character.

Fourth in the URC table is not a place they are used to being. The team has lost more than twice as many games at this point as it did in all of last season, including the knock-out phase.

In 2024-25, Leinster lost two matches from 18 in the league before sailing on to win the championship, beating the side that defeated them last week, Glasgow, in the semi-final.

This year five matches have been lost by Leinster after 13 rounds. The most recent defeats, a surprising defeat away to Cardiff where conditions were awful, and in Scotstoun, where six tries went in, are worrisome.

In Glasgow, Macenzzie Duncan, Gregor Hiddleston, George Horne and Kyle Rowe scored tries in a 10-minute rout from the 27th minute, from which there was no way back.

Doubtlessly, it was a proud moment for Galwegian and former Ireland under-20 coach Nigel Carolan, who is attack coach with Glasgow.

BKT United Rugby Championship, Scotstoun Stadium, Glasgow, where Glasgow Warriors' Macenzzie Duncan goes over for a try. Photograph: Inpho

But during that spree as the tries poured through the Leinster defence, there were two players in the sin bin, Brian Deeny and Rónan Kelleher. Rabah Slimani would be a third Leinster player binned a minute from the end of the match.

The game was lost with Leinster playing with two men down, prompting an obvious question around self-inflicted wounds. Leinster will also question how Glasgow’s dominance and intensity rattled them enough to draw the yellow cards.

Bravado and front are good for teams. But Leinster are stuttering this season more than they ever have, and with a match on Friday night against Scarlets in the Aviva and another next Sunday against Edinburgh in the Champions Cup, this is squeaky bum time for the squad.

With the Champions Cup quarter-final on the horizon, Leinster’s season could implode or grow wings in both competitions over the next three weeks.

History suggests Leinster will not implode, and when Sheehan and Osborne and the other Six Nations players start filtering on Friday night and next week, the expectation is normality will resume.

But sport is not always like that. It is not always dependable. It cannot be trusted to do the thing everyone thinks it will do.

Jamie Osborne and Garry Ringrose limber up during Leinster squad training at Rosemount, UCD. Photograph: Inpho

England finding themselves within one late Thomas Ramos penalty from beating France in Paris in the Six Nations shows how utterly conniving sport can be.

Leinster will back their process the way Ireland did after losing badly to France in the first Six Nations game in February. There is a certainty to that which has delivered for them over the years, but as Sheehan said on Monday, the process, even with world-class players in the roles, is not everything.

Sheehan might have touched on the essence of what Leinster are missing when he was asked a question about assessing Ireland’s season so far. His answer referred to Leinster and Ireland.

“Our game plan isn’t that sophisticated,” he said. “But if you go in 80 per cent, it looks awful.”

After Ireland looked awful against France, they came from behind to beat Italy and turn a corner.

A jubilant Dan Sheehan celebrates with the Triple Crown trophy after Ireland defeated Scotland at the Aviva. Photograph: Inpho

“You just saw how it compounded week on week after that French loss,” said Sheehan. “We’re kind of in a similar boat now in Leinster.”

Looking awful at 80 per cent is an astute observation that peeks into what goes on inside players’ heads. It’s not uncommon in Leinster or Ireland that players can occasionally drift from the fundamentals of hitting 100 per cent every game.

They need reminding, even when they bring 11 international players, including Springbok lock RG Snyman and All Black centre Rieko Ioane, to start URC games as they did against Glasgow.

Where it leaves Leinster now is in a strangely vulnerable position and their continuing battle with great expectations will hinge on the next three weeks. The plan is for a deep run in the Champions Cup and ultimately home draws in the playoff phases of the URC.

Defeat would kill one ambition dead and knock the other back a notch.

Sheehan’s simple intensity tweak might be what Leinster need. It worked for Farrell when he criticised the Irish players’ “intent” after the windy performance against France and asked for more.

It might be the same intent question Leo Cullen will be asking his players over the next few weeks.