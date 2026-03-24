Ulster can’t afford to slip up at Zebre in URC

Pacemaker Press 02-12-2025: Ulster Rugby PRE-MATCH MEDIA Ulster RugbyÕs Assistant Coach Mark Sexton pictured during a interview ahead of Ulster Rugby's EPCR Challenge Cup Round 1 Pool stage fixture v Racing 92 at Affidea Stadium in Belfast. Picture By: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Though the sobering defeat at home to Connacht came with some mitigation due to the availability issues faced by Ulster, suffering a third loss from their last five URC fixtures has certainly focused minds at the northern province.

They are at basement team Zebre this weekend and though Richie Murphy’s side will be making the trip with some confidence that they will have fully addressed the glitches, currently third-placed Ulster know they can ill afford many more slip ups in the run-in towards the play-offs.

Though buoyed by having Stuart McCloskey and Nick Timoney back in training, the assumption being they may be deployed in Parma, Ulster’s bid to bounce back following their first home reverse of the season last weekend has also been hit by doubts over the fitness of Jack Murphy and Charlie Irvine, as well as props Scott Wilson and Sam Crean.

On an upbeat note, James Hume is fit again after suffering a concussion in the victory at Edinburgh, but Cormac Izuchukwu – also concussed at the Hive Stadium two weekends ago – remains sidelined for Zebre as does Jude Postlethwaite via his hand injury.

Clearly, last Friday’s 26-19 loss to Connacht has stung Ulster and as assistant coach Mark Sexton explained, the northern province are determined to put things right come Saturday evening, especially as they lost to the Italians at home in January 2025.

“I think probably the biggest thing (that went wrong) was our accuracy,” Sexton said of hosting the westerners.

“We created a lot of opportunities that we didn’t take, two big opportunities, that could have swung the game if we’d taken those chances.

“And then when we got into the score zone, we came away too many times without points.

“You’ve got to go after it,” Sexton explained of the fallout from hosting Connacht.

“You’ve got to go after it hard, and you want to make sure that it’s a one off. We’ve analysed it hard and we’ve made sure to fix the things that didn’t go well and we’ll learn our lessons and go again.

“So, if you feel certain behaviours were off, I think you must go hard after that. You can’t go hard at decision making and you can’t go hard at simple mistakes because ultimately nobody’s trying to make a mistake and no one’s trying to drop the ball.

“There are a few things we chased and a few things we know we need to get better at,” added the Ulster backline coach who has been widely credited with the cutting edge the northern province have brought to their attack in this campaign.

“Our speed to set and attack (was off),” Sexton said.

“I felt we were just a fraction off on our speed to set which took away some of our options.

“Getting off the ground quicker. When we do that, our opportunities are endless.

“And then we went after a small bit of our physicality around the breakdown and our physicality around our carry.”