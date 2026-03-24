Connacht’s Jack Carty to retire at the end of the season

Connacht’s all-time record points scorer Jack Carty will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season after 15 years with the club.

The outhalf, who earned 11 Irish caps including three appearances at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan, will be 34 years old in August and has called an end to a long career that began and ended in Connacht.

A former Connacht captain, Carty scored 1260 points in 231 appearances.

Carty says he is fortunate to have been part of Connacht’s transformation.

“From the excitement of the old Clan Stand opening, getting stranded in Siberia, the ecstasy of winning the Pro12, playing for my country, and the Dexcom Stadium grand opening – it’s been filled with so many highs. There have been times for reflection, regret and disappointment. Each one enabling me to grow and learn who I am as a person.”

In paying tribute to Carty, Connacht Rugby CEO Willie Ruane says Carty epitomises everything that is good about Connacht Rugby.

“His story from grassroots rugby at Buccaneers RFC and Marist College, right through the Connacht Academy and Professional team, to the World Cup with Ireland, is one that inspires every girl and boy in Connacht that they can do the same.

“His legacy will endure not just in his performances on the field, but also how he has represented the province off the field. He leaves a positive impression on everyone he talks to, whether it be his team-mates, the wider management and staff, our partners, or our supporters.”

Connacht head coach Stuart Lancaster says Carty is an “excellent rugby player and just as good a person, who leads by example, and commands the respect of all who work with him, given his vast experience and achievements with the club.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to work with Jack for the last season of his career, and the impact he has had on his team-mates, the club and the wider province was clear from an early stage.”