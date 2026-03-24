Connacht well on their way but face tough URC run-in

Connacht are “getting there” but still face an uphill battle to secure a top-eight finish in the URC.

Running out of games, Stuart Lancaster’s side is now looking to build on last weekend’s win over Ulster as they return to Dexcom Stadium to face Ospreys on Saturday (kick-off 2.15pm).

Sitting in a precarious ninth (although level with eighth-place Bulls, also on 35 points), Lancaster hopes his side have turned a corner, knowing this weekend’s game is “hugely important” for both teams in terms of table position, with Ospreys currently 10th on 29 points.

“The most pleasing thing about the last four games, in particular, is the translation of training into habits that stick under pressure in the game – a shining example of when we have prepared well in the week with a good plan.

“The boys executed that plan really well – not consistently, but consistently enough to win away from home in a very difficult place against a high quality team,” said Lancaster.

The result in Belfast, Connacht’s sixth URC win this season, has given the westerners a real boost, one which Lancaster believes they’ve mightily deserved after their showing against Ulster.

“We earned the right to score. It wasn’t an intercept or on the back of a penalty. It was consistent application, pressure, multiphase rugby that led to opportunities by working off the ball to create the tries that we scored,” he said.

Leinster’s outhalf dilemma Listen | 29:43

However, there are plenty of aspects left to work on, including their concession stats.

“We didn’t get everything right by a long stretch, and certainly in the first 20 to 30 minutes, I was a bit frustrated.

“We didn’t launch very well, our line-up delivery wasn’t great, we didn’t nail the lineout, we dropped a couple of balls, but there was enough good stuff from our attack that meant that we translated the defensive pressure into attacking pressure and that resulted in 26-points, ultimately.”

Connacht face an Ospreys side boosted by returning internationals, and having already beaten their hosts 24-21 in the Challenge Cup back in December, the Welsh outfit will certainly feel up for the challenge.

“It will be a hugely important game for league positions, for both teams,” said Lancaster. “They’ve got a whole lot of internationals walking back who are very confident on the back of the Six Nations. Ospreys are such a tough team to beat, we know that from the Challenge Cup game.”

With the club’s future still in doubt, Lancaster expects Ospreys to come to Galway “fighting for their life”.

“Obviously there’s a whole lot of turmoil in Welsh rugby, but there’s plenty of international players in the team, and they are a hard team to break down defensively.”

Lancaster remains realistic, knowing that even if Connacht get a win on Saturday, they still face a tough run-in, away to the Stormers and Lions before hosting Munster and then finishing with a trip to Edinburgh.

“I wouldn’t say if we win it’s in our control, because we’ve still got to go to South Africa. Very tough games there, and obviously then the Munster game, Edinburgh, and it could easily come down to that, I suspect.”

Denis Buckley and Shamus Hurley-Langton are available, while Sam Gilbert and Dylan Tierney-Martin will be assessed next week before the squad hit for South Africa.

Connacht's Jack Carty, who announced on Tuesday he will retire from professional rugby at the end of the season. Photograph: James Crombie/Inpho

Lancaster also paid tribute to outhalf Jack Carty, who announced his retirement on Tuesday after 15 seasons at Connacht.

The 33-years-old is Connacht’s all-time record points scorer with 1260 points scored across 231 appearances. A product of the Connacht pathway system through Buccaneers RFC and Marist College, he was Connacht captain from 2022-2024.

He also earned 11 caps for Ireland and made three appearances at the 2019 Rugby World Cup.

“There’s no better player,” said Lancaster of Carty, “and I’ve coached against him when he’s been on his game.

“I remember when he played against Leinster, and he seemed to just dominate the whole game from start to finish.

“His strengths are multiple really, but the calmness he brings is a huge strength, his ability to see space in the backfield and understand where to kick it and how to kick it. Sometimes you feel he’s got the ball on a string – he can literally just direct it where he wants, which is a pretty unique skill.”