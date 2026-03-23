St Mary’s end Blackrock’s three-in-a-row hopes to win first Senior Cup in 24 years

Joseph Christle celebrates after scoring St Mary's first try during the Bank of Ireland Leinster Schools Senior Cup Final replay against Blackrock College at Energia Park, Donnybrook. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Leinster Schools Senior Cup Final replay: St Mary’s College 25 Blackrock College 22

It was joy unconfined for St Mary’s College at Energia Park in Donnybrook on Monday afternoon with captain Andrew McGouran lifting the Leinster Schools Senior Cup final trophy for the Rathmines school for the first time in 24 years.

Paul Neary’s final kick to touch as the clock went into the red unleashed raucous celebrations in the Donnybrook ground. In contrast, the Blackrock College players and their supporters were crestfallen as their three-in-a-row dreams were ended.

‘Rock pulled it out of the fire right at the death on St Patrick’s Day in Tallaght to set up this dramatic replay but there was to be no repeat this time, with Thomas Quigley, Rory Noonan and two-try hero Joe Christle coming up with vital turnovers in the final 10 minutes after Neary had kicked them ahead.

Just like last Tuesday afternoon in Tallaght, this contest went right to the wire. And, just like that drawn final, this was a game of two halves.

The windy conditions were the cause six days ago, but this time around there were six tries scored in the opening period as both attacks ran riot. And then none in the second half, with both teams only managing to add a penalty apiece.

Only three points separated the sides after 140 minutes of cup final rugby – it was enough for St Mary’s, who claimed only their sixth-ever success in the competition.

They got the start they wanted when Nicholas Sheehan won possession off ‘Rock fullback Cael McCloskey, before Christle’s break earned his side a penalty that Neary clipped between the posts in the third minute.

But their rivals hit back with interest just three minutes later. Rhys Keogh was involved twice in a flowing attacking move finished by Bernard White, who was on hand to score after Conal Power jinked his way into the red zone. Luke Coffey’s conversion handed his side a 7-3 advantage.

Blackrock's Geoffrey Wall reacts in disbelief after his side concedes a third try during the final replay. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

St Mary’s came roaring back themselves and regained the lead in the 11th minute after sustained pressure in the ‘Rock 22.

An opening was butchered when a pass meant for Christopher Maguire on the right wing was inaccurate, but his team had penalty advantage and they made it count off a lineout maul, with Christle diving over for the try.

Neary’s conversion attempt was off-target but St Mary’s were swiftly on the offensive again, with Christle feeding Seán Thornton. The backrow and, subsequently, Maguire were denied just short of the try line as ‘Rock defended well.

Their reward came as the second quarter got under way, with White’s turnover enabling his centre partner James Browne to race into space down the right flank and he sent Alex Aschenbrenner over, with Coffey making it 14-8 with the conversion.

However a late tackle by try-scorer Power saw ‘Rock reduced to 14 in the 23rd minute, and two minutes later he was joined on the touchline by team-mate Aschenbrenner as St Mary’s piled on the pressure.

The defending champions quickly caved, with the irrepressible Christle wrestling his way over in the corner. Neary, who had just picked himself up from a heavy challenge, nailed the extras and his side led 15-14.

‘Rock, with Power back in harness, replied with an important turnover penalty in midfield that set up a try-scoring backline move.

White took it to the line and found Paddy Scally, who whipped a pass to McCloskey, who still had a lot to do but somehow dotted down in the corner, with Coffey misfiring with the conversion this time.

St Mary's Paul Neary kicks a conversion during the final replay against Blackrock College. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

The first-half action wasn’t quite done, however, with St Mary’s camping themselves on their opponents’ line. McGauran eventually broke ‘Rock’s resistance and Neary’s kick gave his side a 22-19 lead.

Blackrock were dealt a further blow as the dangerous McCloskey had to come off at the break, yet they would have edged back in front 70 seconds after the restart but for Conor Cantwell.

The St Mary’s centre brilliantly denied ‘Rock a try after Coffey’s kick released his half-back partner Scally, and White and Aschenbrenner were poised to combine for a potentially crucial five-pointer before Cantwell produced a try-saving tackle.

A war of attrition ensued as both sides tried to get on to, with St Mary’s sending on Eoghan Brady, their best forward in the drawn game, to bring an extra edge.

However it was their rivals who scored next via Coffey, whose penalty to punish a high tackle restored parity in the 51st minute.

St Mary’s Andrew McGauran played a captain’s role for his side in turning over possession and, just after the hour mark, Neary raised the flags with a penalty from ‘Rock’s 10-metre line to restore in his side’s lead.

There was still time for ‘Rock to conjure up a winning score from behind but their rivals superbly dug in and, having been denied last week, victory will taste all the sweeter.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 3 mins: Neary pen, 3-0; 6: White try, Coffey con, 3-7; 13: Christle try, 8-7; 21: Aschenbrenner try, Coffey con, 8-14; Christle try, Neary con 15-14; 32: McCloskey try 15-19; 35: McGauran try, Neary con 22-19 (half-time: 22-19); 51: Coffey pen 22-22; 62: Neary pen 25-22.

ST MARY’S COLLEGE: J Kelly; C Maguire, C Cantwell, D Tourish, N Sheehan; P Neary, J Fogarty; T Quigley, J Christle, D Kenny; J Whitty, M Egan; E Farrell, A McGauran (capt), S Thornton.

Replacements: E Brady for Egan (45 mins); R Noonan for Thornton (50); R Flaherty for Whitty (65).

BLACKROCK COLLEGE: C McCloskey; A Aschenbrenner, J Browne, B White, R Keogh; P Scally, L Coffey (capt); L Magee, H O’Neill, B Guerin; G Eggars, C McCarron; C Power, P Agnew, G Wall.

Replacements: A Vetjens for McCloskey (h-t); L Hill for Wall (42 mins); D Walsh for Agnew (45); S Moloney for Scally (63); L Kelly for Guerin (65); P Scally for Keogh (69).

Referee: Jack MacNeice (Leinster).