Live Leinster Schools Senior Cup: Blackrock face St Mary’s in final replay at Energia Park

Leinster Schools Senior Cup final: Blackrock v St Mary’s College, Energia Park, 2.30pm
Blackrock are looking to seal their third successive Senior Cup title this afternoon, while St Mary’s last won the title in 2002.
Five minutes to kick-off.
Here’s what Blackrock head coach Justin Vanstone had to say after last Tuesday’s draw:
And some thoughts from his St Mary’s counterpart, Kieran Moloney:
The side’s met on St Patrick’s Day last week when a late try from Cian McCarron for Blackrock, converted by captain Luke Coffey, ended things at square on 24 points apiece.
Read the report of last week’s game below:
[ Leinster Schools Final: Blackrock and St Mary’s to go again after thriller ends in a drawOpens in new window ]
Hello, and welcome along to The Irish Times live blog for the Leinster Schools Senior Cup final replay between Blackrock College and St Mary’s College.
Last Tuesday’s final ended in a draw at Tallaght Stadium. This time around, the sides meet at Energia Park, where kick-off is at 2.30pm.
We’ll have live updates from the game in Donnybrook, followed by a match report after the final whistle.
Here’s how the sides line out:
ST MARY’S COLLEGE: Josh Kelly; Christopher Maguire, Conor Cantwell, Daniel Tourish, Nicolas Sheehan; Paul Neary; Jack Fogarty; Thomas Quigley, Joseph Christle, David Kenny; James Whitty, Max Egan; Eoin Farrell, Andrew McGauran (capt), Sean Thornton.
Replacements: Will Blake, Jake Barrett, Ben Harmon, Eoghan Brady, Robert Flaherty, Rory Noonan, William Kelly, Cian Gilbourne.
BLACKROCK: Cael McCloskey; Alex Aschenbrenner, James Browne, Bernard White, Rhys Keogh; Paddy Scally; Luke Coffey (capt); Louis Magee, Harry O’Neill, Ben Guerin; George Eggars, Cian McCarron; Conal Power, Patrick Agnew, Geoffery Wall.
Replacements: Lucas Hill, Lorcan Golden, Luka Kelly, Daniel Rogan, Donnacha Walsh, Harry Clancy, Stephen Moloney, Aiden Vetjens.