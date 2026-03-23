Live Leinster Schools Senior Cup: Blackrock face St Mary’s in final replay at Energia Park

Leinster Schools Senior Cup final: Blackrock v St Mary’s College, Energia Park, 2.30pm

Blackrock are looking to seal their third successive Senior Cup title this afternoon, while St Mary’s last won the title in 2002.

Blackrock fans ahead of the game at Energia Park. Photograph: Nick Elliott/Inpho

Five minutes to kick-off.

Here’s what Blackrock head coach Justin Vanstone had to say after last Tuesday’s draw:

Thoughts from Blackrock College's coach after their draw against St. Mary's College on St. Patrick's Day



TODAY we'll see them go head to head in the replay of the @bankofireland Boys Schools Senior Cup.



📺 Watch LIVE on Leinster Rugby Plus from 2:30pm at https://t.co/coHXWjejii pic.twitter.com/7moBTARqtk — Leinster Domestic (@LeinsterBranch) March 23, 2026

And some thoughts from his St Mary’s counterpart, Kieran Moloney:

Words from St. Mary's College coach after their draw against Blackrock College on St. Patrick's Day



Tomorrow we'll see them go head to head in the replay of the @bankofireland Boys Schools Senior Cup 💪



📺 Watch LIVE on Leinster Rugby Plus from 2:30pm at https://t.co/coHXWjejii pic.twitter.com/VX2QQAJTXp — Leinster Domestic (@LeinsterBranch) March 22, 2026

The side’s met on St Patrick’s Day last week when a late try from Cian McCarron for Blackrock, converted by captain Luke Coffey, ended things at square on 24 points apiece.

Read the report of last week’s game below:

[ Leinster Schools Final: Blackrock and St Mary’s to go again after thriller ends in a drawOpens in new window ]

Hello, and welcome along to The Irish Times live blog for the Leinster Schools Senior Cup final replay between Blackrock College and St Mary’s College.

Last Tuesday’s final ended in a draw at Tallaght Stadium. This time around, the sides meet at Energia Park, where kick-off is at 2.30pm.

We’ll have live updates from the game in Donnybrook, followed by a match report after the final whistle.

Blackrock's Luke Coffey takes a box kick during last week's final at Tallaght Stadium. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Here’s how the sides line out:

ST MARY’S COLLEGE: Josh Kelly; Christopher Maguire, Conor Cantwell, Daniel Tourish, Nicolas Sheehan; Paul Neary; Jack Fogarty; Thomas Quigley, Joseph Christle, David Kenny; James Whitty, Max Egan; Eoin Farrell, Andrew McGauran (capt), Sean Thornton.

Replacements: Will Blake, Jake Barrett, Ben Harmon, Eoghan Brady, Robert Flaherty, Rory Noonan, William Kelly, Cian Gilbourne.

BLACKROCK: Cael McCloskey; Alex Aschenbrenner, James Browne, Bernard White, Rhys Keogh; Paddy Scally; Luke Coffey (capt); Louis Magee, Harry O’Neill, Ben Guerin; George Eggars, Cian McCarron; Conal Power, Patrick Agnew, Geoffery Wall.

Replacements: Lucas Hill, Lorcan Golden, Luka Kelly, Daniel Rogan, Donnacha Walsh, Harry Clancy, Stephen Moloney, Aiden Vetjens.