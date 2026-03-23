Rugby

Ireland prop Andrew Porter returns from injury for Leinster’s meeting with the Scarlets

Locks James Ryan and RG Snyman will be assessed later in the week ahead of game on Friday night

Andrew Porter has recovered from a calf injury for Leinster's URC clash with the Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium on Friday night. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho
Andrew Porter has recovered from a calf injury for Leinster's URC clash with the Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium on Friday night. Photograph: Grace Halton/Inpho
Johnny Watterson
Mon Mar 23 2026 - 14:221 MIN READ

Ireland loosehead prop Andrew Porter is available for selection for Leinster‘s URC meeting with Scarlets at the Aviva Stadium on Friday night after recovering from a calf injury that ruled him out of the Six Nations.

Lock James Ryan is due to be further assessed on a calf injury and a final decision on his fitness will be made later in the week, while RG Snyman is also to be further assessed and a final decision on his availability will come later in the week.

Irish flanker Ryan Baird, who broke his leg in November, is due to return to full training this week.

There were no further updates on the injured Jack Boyle, Hugh Cooney, Jordan Larmour, James Lowe, Diarmuid Mangan and Paddy McCarthy.

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Johnny Watterson

Johnny Watterson

Johnny Watterson is a sports writer with The Irish Times
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