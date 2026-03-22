Blackrock and St Mary’s determined to seize the day at Leinster Schools final replay

Leinster Rugby Schools Senior Cup Final: Blackrock v St Mary’s, Mon day , 2.30pm, Energia Park – Follow our liveblog on irishtimes.com

When it comes to replays, how teams frame the occasion can go a long way towards determining the outcome.

Blackrock College and St Mary’s College approach Monday afternoon’s potentially gripping second chapter from very different perspectives, with the venue shifting from Tallaght to Donnybrook.

On St Patrick’s Day, St Mary’s came from 10 points down at half-time to lead by seven, only for their three-in-a-row-chasing opponents to snatch a draw at the death through Cian McCarron’s try and captain Luke Coffey’s nerveless conversion.

Afterwards, Blackrock head coach Justin Vanstone described it as a “get out of jail” moment. For St Mary’s, it immediately felt like a first title in 24 years had slipped from their grasp.

With the sides so evenly matched, how both squads have recovered – emotionally as well as physically – could prove decisive.

Blackrock's Luke Coffey takes a box kick during the Leinster Schools Senior Cup final last Tuesday. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Blackrock are intent on seizing their reprieve. “That’s the way it has to be framed ultimately,” said Vanstone. “We can’t afford to play in the manner that we did and expect a positive outcome the next time around. We need to see this as a great opportunity to show what we’re about.

“Sport’s the best and worst thing in the world, isn’t it? There are so many moments in games where you’re not happy or you lose a key passage. We saw plenty of those.

“But to find a way from deep and get that last score, you have to be proud. It shows great character and will hopefully stand to them.”

St Mary’s, meanwhile, looked to draw confidence rather than despair from last week’s encounter.

Blackrock's Paddy Agnew is tackled by Joseph Christle and Andrew McGauran of St Mary's College. Photograph: Ben Brady/Inpho

Head coach Kieran Moloney was keen to emphasise the positives as part of his side’s reset and, in outhalf Paul Neary, they had the game’s classiest performer.

“We want to win a Cup here, so that gives you belief that you can go toe to toe with them,” said Moloney. “We always felt we could, but to get that evidence is the big thing.

“It’s how we shape it. We beat Blackrock earlier in the season, which was a bit of a monkey off our back, and to perform like that in a Cup final and put ourselves in a position to win gives us confidence.

“Schoolboy rugby is a special thing. Any time there’s a Leinster Schools final, you know it’s going to be incredibly tight. Whoever deserves to win on the day will win.”