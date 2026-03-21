Miserable Munster shutout and savaged as Sharks run in seven tries in Durban

Sharks' Luan Giliomee celebrates scoring his side's second try during the BKT United Rugby Championship match against Munster at Kings Park in Durban. Photograph: Steve Haag/Inpho/Steve Haag Sports

URC: Sharks 45 Munster 0

Munster’s trips to South Africa have always had a high news value but this dreadful display will be remembered for all the wrong reasons as Clayton McMillan’s side were hammered by seven tries to nil at Kings Park.

A missed touchline conversion from Jean Smith at the death was all that prevented this surpassing the record 60-14 loss suffered by a second-string Munster side away to Cardiff in 2004, but the scars of this thrashing will be difficult to shake off for a side which has now lost eight of their last 12 games.

Sharks, with 60 per cent possession, led 12-0 at the break after being on top for most of the opening half. Both teams were guilty of sloppy handling as they struggled with the humid conditions and wet ball in Durban.

Sharks were forced into two late changes, including the withdrawal of double World Cup winning captain Siya Kolisi. But it mattered little to them as they got on top and they hit the front after seven minutes when a lineout take by Emile van Heerden after a penalty to the right corner ended with flanker Phepsi Buthelezi squeezing through to score with outhalf Jordan Hendrikse adding the extras.

Munster, despite John Hodnett winning a lot of ball on the ground, were unable to build phases as they grappled with the conditions and they fell further behind 12 minutes from the break. It came after strong pressure from the Sharks ended with Yaw Penxe doing well to feed back inside as he was bundled into touch in the left corner and 19-year-old fullback Luan Giliomee crowned his debut with a try.

Munster enjoyed their best spell of the opening half after that but despite some hard yards being made by Gavin Coombes and Seán Edogbo, they lacked the precision to trouble the home line.

A late hit on JJ Hanrahan, skippering the side for the first time on his 155th appearance, gave Munster a chance before the break but Tom Ahern was dispossessed in the lineout and the chance was lost.

The conditions deteriorated after the restart as errors mounted and by the 48th minute Munster had 11 handling errors and Sharks had seven.

Sharks’ Makazole Mapimpi celebrates scoring a try late on against Munster. Photograph: Steve Haag/Inpho/Steve Haag Sports

Sharks wrapped up the bonus point by the end of the third quarter as they turned the screw on Munster with Giliomee, fully justifying all the hype about a teenager not long out of school, set up their third for loosehead Phatu Ganyane with a superb 50:22 and then Van Heerden got the extra point after 57 minutes.

It remained 26-0 until the 77th minute with Munster never looking like they would score. And then they imploded in the closing minutes as Le Roux Malan outjumped Dan Kelly to score before the crowd went wild as double World Cup winning winger Makazole Mapimpi crowned his 100th appearance for the Sharks by scoring in the 79th minute.

He then grabbed a second with the clock in the red when he collected Hanrahan’s restart and ran all the way to the left corner to complete a thoroughly miserable evening for a Munster side who now have to regroup and head to play the Bulls at altitude next Saturday.

SCORING SEQUENCE – 7 mins: Buthelezi try, Hendrikse con, 7-0; 28: Giliomee try, 12-0; Half-time: 12-0; 50: Ganyane try, Hendrikse con, 19-0; 57: Van Heerden try, Hendrikse con, 26-0; 77: Malan try, Smith con, 33-0; 79: Mapimpi try, Smith con, 40-0; 80: Mapimpi try, 45-0.

SHARKS: L Giliomee; Y Penxe, LR Malan, A Esterhuizen (capt), M Mapimpi; Jordan Hendrikse, G Williams; P Ganyane, F Mbatha, H Jacobs; J Jenkins, E van Heerden; P Buthelezi, V Tshituka, N Hatton.

Replacements: E Swart for Mbaha, O Nche for Ganyane, V Koch for Jacobs, C Rahl for Van Heerden, J Potgieter for Buthelezi, B Davids for Williams (all 62 mins); J Smith for Penxe, H Kunene for Giliomee (both 69).

MUNSTER: M Haley; C Nash, T Farrell, A Nankivell, S Daly; JJ Hanrahan (capt), E Coughlan; M Milne, D Barron, M Ala’alatoa; J Kleyn, T Ahern; S Edogbo, J Hodnett, G Coombes.

Replacements: L Barron for D Barron, J Wycherley for Milne, J Ryan for Ala’alatoa, E Edogbo for Kleyn, F Wycherley for S Edogbo, P Patterson for Coughlan, D Kelly for Haley (all 52 mins); B Gleeson for Ahern (68).

Referee: S Grove-White (Scotland).