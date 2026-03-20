Leinster receive huge boost as Hugo Keenan returns to action for trip to Glasgow

Hugo Keenan will make his first appearance of the season for Leinster's trip to play URC leaders Glasgow on Saturday. Photograph: Henry Simpson/Inpho

Hugo Keenan will make his long-awaited seasonal reappearance for a much strengthened Leinster in their crunch United Rugby Championship clash against Glasgow at Scotstoun Stadium on Saturday (kick-off 5.30pm, live on Premier Sports 1).

The 29-year-old fullback has not played since playing every minute of the Lions series against Australia, scoring the match-winning try in the second Test in Melbourne.

Keenan underwent an operation on a pre-existing hip injury, which was expected to sideline him for the first four months of this season. However, he suffered a broken thumb in Ireland’s pre-Six Nations camp in the Algarve which ultimately ruled him out of the championship.

In all, Leo Cullen makes nine changes from the side beaten 8-7 in Cardiff three weeks ago, with Irish squad members Sam Prendergast, Rónan Kelleher, Thomas Clarkson and Jack Conan all returning to the starting line-up.

The 20-year-old loosehead Alex Usanov, having been promoted from the academy last summer, is named for his first Leinster start, having added to his experience in the Ireland under-20s by playing regularly for Clontarf in the AIL.

Will Connors also returns to the backrow, where Conan is named at blindside, and RG Snyman is promoted from the bench. The one other change sees Luke McGrath restored at scrumhalf to captain the side in his 249th appearance for his native province, while Jimmy O’Brien shifts from fullback to left wing.

The squad is also boosted by the return of Ciarán Frawley, a try-scorer in Ireland’s Triple Crown win over Scotland last Sunday, and his inclusion among the replacements has resulted in Cullen resorting to a 6-2 split.

John McKee, Jerry Cahir, Rabah Slimani, Max Deegan, Scott Penny and Fintan Gunne all revert to the bench, which also features Conor O’Tighearnaigh.

GLASGOW: Josh McKay; Kyle Rowe, Johnny Ventisei, Stafford McDowall, Ollie Smith; Dan Lancaster, George Horne; Patrick Schickerling, Gregor Hiddleston, Fin Richardson; Alex Craig, Alex Samuel; Euan Ferrie, Sione Vailanu, Macenzie Duncan.

Replacements: Seb Stephen, Rory Sutherland, Sam Talakia, Olujare Ogumtibeju, Ally Miller, Angus Fraser, Jack Oliver, Adam Hastings.

LEINSTER: Hugo Keenan; Joshua Kenny, Rieko Ioane, Robbie Henshaw, Jimmy O’Brien; Sam Prendergast, Luke McGrath (capt); Alex Usanov, Rónan Kelleher, Thomas Clarkson; RG Snyman, Brian Deeny; Jack Conan, Will Connors, James Culhane.

Replacements: John McKee, Jerry Cahir, Rabah Slimani, Conor O’Tighearnaigh, Max Deegan, Scott Penny, Fintan Gunne, Ciarán Frawley.