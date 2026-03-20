Inside rugby’s law battles: How politics shapes the game

The scrum packs down during the Ireland V South Africa, autumn series, rugby union match at Aviva Stadium on November 22, 2025, in Dublin, Ireland. Photograph: Tim Clayton/Getty Images

In 2009, when I was coaching Ulster, World Rugby proposed a few sensible law changes that would allow players to execute quick lineout throws. Hardly a radical change.

At that time, the coaches of the leading professional teams were invited to vote on whether the new laws should be adopted.

To my great bewilderment, I was contacted by the IRFU and instructed to vote against the proposed law change.

When I asked why they wanted me to oppose such a small and potentially positive law change, I was told that the north could not have the south bringing in laws that would turn our game into “Rugby League.”

As long-time readers might have already surmised, I completely ignored such small-minded political ideology and voted for the good of the game. Those laws were adopted and time has proven that they have had a positive impact.

When it comes to law reform, World Rugby is a geopolitical battlefield where conservatives, reformers and political animals of influence clash.

World Rugby and their hard-working staff should be applauded for continuing the long struggle towards law reform with their series of conferences on The Shape of the Game. The goals of these meetings include growing rugby’s audience appeal, law innovation and game presentation, growing participation in the community game and sustainable growth of the women’s game.

All noble objectives.

Unfortunately, the most recent Shape of the Game meeting held during the Six Nations more resembled a United Nations Climate Change conference, where oil drillers hijacked the gathering and managed to convince people that the climate scientists were wrong.

Enter the oil magnates.

France, England and South Africa aligned with other recalcitrants to successfully undermine every proposed reform surrounding our diabolical scrum and maul laws.

I am sure you are shocked to be informed that South Africa, France and England all possess exceptionally powerful scrums and mauls. After two decades of disastrous minor law adjustments, scrums now produce a tsunami of penalties that rob every match of precious ball-in-play time. Scrum penalties are kicked to touch and mauls are set from the subsequent lineouts. All with zero passing, running or input from backline players.

Illustration of scrum between England and France during the Six Nations rugby match between France and England at Stade de France on March 14, 2026. Photograph: Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

[ Conor Murray: Pay-off for Ireland’s risky Six Nations move will be seen in World Cup 2027Opens in new window ]

The goal of the reformers, Australia, New Zealand, Argentina and many others, is to reclaim the time that our failed scrum laws have stolen. With ball-in-play times as low as 27 minutes in some test matches, increasing the amount of rugby being played is hardly the betrayal of our ethos that the oil drillers have portrayed.

The French, English and South Africans will have you believe that aiming for ball-in-play times of between 45 and 55 minutes out of 80 will turn our game into rugby league. Which is obviously a big fat lie. If we can get 55 minutes of brilliant rugby in every match, sponsors will pour money into the sport and kids will be queuing up to join junior clubs.

The sole reason that France, England and South Africa have opposed the law reform is that they believe the current laws will provide them with an on-field advantage at the next World Cup.

They could not care less about what’s good for our game. It is what is good for them.

But people bought the oil they were selling. Which was more like snake oil than crude.

While I am not surprised at the blatant self-serving actions from those nations, what was unfathomable was that so many across Irish rugby sided with them, inexplicably turning their backs on what would have been highly beneficial law changes for the global game and for Irish rugby at all levels, including AIL and the women’s game.

What was so magnificent about this year’s Six Nations was not scrums, penalties and mauls, but enjoying the skills of players like Robert Baloucoune, Antoine Dupont, Stuart McCloskey, Louis Bielle-Biarrey and Kyle Steyn running with the ball in their hands.

Rugby is in the entertainment business and running rugby is great fun to play and watch. The reformers want more of that in every game.

I listened with mounting disbelief as many in Irish rugby, who should know better, described the law changes as “the south pushing their own agenda.”

Here, let us be historically accurate. Apart from William Webb Ellis picking up the ball in 1823, it is a fact that almost every single law reform in the history of rugby was conceived in either Australia or New Zealand.

The most recent law change that forces the defending scrumhalf to stay level with their front row and not follow the ball through the scrum has opened up space for some wonderful backline attacking opportunities from scrums. This was introduced in Australian Under-19s rugby in 1986. It has taken 40 years for the rest of the world to admit its merits and, believe it or not, our game has not suddenly morphed into rugby league.

England's and France's players contest a rolling maul during of the Six Nations international rugby union match between France and England on March 14, 2026. Photograph: Franck Fife/AFP via Getty Images

A few years ago, the reformers successfully succeeded in introducing a 30-second limit to form scrums and lineouts , with a 60 second shot clock for all kicks at goal. Once again, the aim was to claw back time. There were moans from the north, but shot clocks have worked and rugby league has not suddenly materialised.

The utter false propaganda that was spread, claiming that the proposed reforms would change the physiques of tight five forwards so that in the future every player would resemble a centre or back rower, like rugby league players, was perhaps the most disingenuous and blatantly false statement I have ever heard.

The reformers want laws that return the scrum to its original purpose, as clearly stated in our law book: “A scrum is a contest to restart play after a minor infringement.” The emphasis is on restarting play, not producing penalties.

It is not true that the reformers want to eliminate scrums from the game. Scrums must stay, but possession must come out of the majority of scrums. This is because scrums create the best backline attacking platform in our game. Baloucoune’s spectacular try last week proved as much.

This can only be achieved by changing the laws to reduce scrum penalties, allowing the skills of players to determine who wins, not referees making guesses when awarding scrum penalties.

Several playoff matches at the 2019 and 2023 World Cups were decided by highly questionable scrum penalties. Even last week, referee Luke Pearce, who had an excellent match, made a major error at the first scrum at the Aviva when he penalised Scotland. Replays clearly showed that it was Ireland who had infringed. Ireland kicked for touch, mauled and scored from the subsequent play.

Justice was not served.

This type of refereeing error could and should be taken out of every rugby game. The fact that changes to the laws can make this possible petrifies the English, French and South Africans because that undermines their game plan.

If, during RWC 2027, Ireland concede several dubious scrum penalties and are then eliminated from yet another World Cup, they will only need to look in the mirror to see who played a major part in their demise.

[ Rob Baloucoune out for three months due to elbow operationOpens in new window ]