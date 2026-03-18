Ulster plagued by injury concerns ahead of URC clash against Connacht

Cormac Izuchukwu in following return-to-play protocols after sustaining a concussion during Ulster's win over Edinburgh last week. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho

Ulster have several injury concerns ahead of Friday night’s URC match against Connacht at the Affidea Stadium on Friday (7.45pm), although Ireland internationals Tom O’Toole, Tom Stewart, Nathan Doak and Jacob Stockdale have all returned and are available for selection.

David Shanahan, James Hume and Cormac Izuchukwu all sustained concussions in the win over Edinburgh last Friday and are following the graduated return to play protocols.

Jude Postlethwaite suffered a hand fracture and will have surgery this week, while Jake Flannery sustained a shoulder injury and will also be unavailable for the coming weeks.

Charlie Irvine suffered a soft tissue injury to his lower leg and he will be monitored over the coming days when a call will be made on his availability.

Harry Sheridan received a three-week suspension following his red card against Edinburgh which may be reduced to two games if he attends tackle school.