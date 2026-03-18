Rugby

Ulster plagued by injury concerns ahead of URC clash against Connacht

Richie Murphy’s side host Stuart Lancaster’s charges on Friday night in Belfast

Cormac Izuchukwu in following return-to-play protocols after sustaining a concussion during Ulster's win over Edinburgh last week. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
Cormac Izuchukwu in following return-to-play protocols after sustaining a concussion during Ulster's win over Edinburgh last week. Photograph: Laszlo Geczo/Inpho
John O'Sullivan
Wed Mar 18 2026 - 19:191 MIN READ

Ulster have several injury concerns ahead of Friday night’s URC match against Connacht at the Affidea Stadium on Friday (7.45pm), although Ireland internationals Tom O’Toole, Tom Stewart, Nathan Doak and Jacob Stockdale have all returned and are available for selection.

David Shanahan, James Hume and Cormac Izuchukwu all sustained concussions in the win over Edinburgh last Friday and are following the graduated return to play protocols.

Jude Postlethwaite suffered a hand fracture and will have surgery this week, while Jake Flannery sustained a shoulder injury and will also be unavailable for the coming weeks.

Charlie Irvine suffered a soft tissue injury to his lower leg and he will be monitored over the coming days when a call will be made on his availability.

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John O'Sullivan

John O'Sullivan

John O'Sullivan is an Irish Times sports writer
The Counter Ruck

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